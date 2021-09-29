Motherhood in Words: Dunleavy’s New Poetry Collection
Mom's Poetry
Celebrating life, growth, and nurturingCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motherhood takes a lot of strength and mental fortitude. From carrying the child to term to the birthing process, and even the challenges of raising your children, numerous events and concerns push one to do their best. Mothers are often regarded as symbols of life, growth, and wisdom. We look to them for guidance and nurturing no matter what stage we are in our lives. We celebrate them and often credit a lot of our successes to them. We often aim to make them proud of our achievements as we celebrate theirs. In “Mom’s Poetry,” Kathleen Jane Madden Dunleavy shares with us just the right words to celebrate and give thanks to the mothers in our lives.
Kathleen Jane Madden Dunleavy draws inspiration from her life as a mother and retells her experiences through poetry. A retired widow, she is a mother to four, grandmother to eleven, and a great grandmother of two. She finished her undergraduate degree at The Catholic University of America, an MA at Fairleigh Dickinson University, and an MSN at the University of Phoenix. Dunleavy then pursued a career in nursing and worked with the New York-Presbyterian Hospital for over forty years before retiring to spend more time with her loved ones. She now spends more time with friends, family, and arts. She is an accomplished pianist and organist.
“Mom’s Poetry” is a collection of poems that take from Dunleavy’s experiences. These include the joys of raising children, the challenges of motherhood, and the fulfillment you get from bringing up stable people. You get a look into the tragedies as well through a hands-on take at the events of the September 11 attacks, and grieving for death in the family. There are also pieces on spirituality and solemn celebrations.
