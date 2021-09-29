Dunleavy Expresses Thoughts from Experience
Mom's Poetry
A complete literary translation of perspectives from realistic groundsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of globalization makes every process and output more collectivized. However, self-introspection and personal activities are still considered rationally acceptable. As such, a mother and a great world-observer, Kathleen Jane Madden Dunleavy writes about her thoughts, interests, and perspectives from the basic unit of an organization; family, and to the binding environment, the society. In “Mom’s Poetry,” poems written by a mother who got the inspiration from her life’s journey to becoming and learning as a mother, are beautifully collated.
Other than its literary features, the poem also includes translation of gratitudes through thanksgiving prayer-poems which are all depictions of experiences between and among the author’s family experiences. The tragic 9-11 poem is also included where roots can be traced back from the author’s personal experience of loss and grief from three family deaths.
Dunleavy is a mother of four, grandmother of eleven, and a great-grandmother of two. She pursued her degree at The Catholic University of America in Washington and from the other two universities where she got her graduate degrees, Fairleigh Dickinson University and the University of Phoenix. After her life in the academe, she worked at the New York–Presbyterian Hospital for over forty years under the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery. As a retired nurse, she currently finds joy in playing the piano and organ, helping others, taking care of her family, reading, and especially writing.
Poems ought to play with emotions and words, but with Dunleavy, her work speaks truth to her expression although still attached with its literary elements. Undeniably, a go-to book for life reflections.
Visit the author's website at www.kathleendunleavy.com to know more about her and her book.
