Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030

A rise in urbanization in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and others and increase in disposable income of population are drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commercial real estate brokerage and management market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in urban population, migration of population from rural areas to urban population, and adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in real estate brokerage management services, which fuels the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management.

The commercial real estate brokerage and management market size is expected to reach $424.4 billion by 2030, from $209.9 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12224

The commercial real estate brokerage and management market is mainly driven by rise in urbanization in developing countries. In addition, growth in population has led to rise in demand for commercial properties. Moreover, several government policies such as Golden Visa, low interest rate on loans, and affordable housing schemes also propel the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic halted the manufacturing and construction facility for a short-term, owing to prolonged lockdown implemented in countries such as Japan, the U.S., China, India, and others. In addition, COVID-19 pandemic has shut-down, construction activities, owing to the prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany. This hampered the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management industry significantly in 2020.

Top Leading Players

CBRE Group, Inc
Christie’s International Real Estate
Cushman & Wakefield Plc
Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc
Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc
Colliers International Group, Inc
Savills Plc
Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd
Voit Real Estate Services L.P.
Kidder Mathews Inc

Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12224

Key Market Segments

BY Solution

Sales
Leasing
Others

BY Type

Brokerage
Management

BY Application

Offices
Industrial
Retail
Multifamily
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12224

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Curcumin Market to Generate $104.19 Million by 2025 | Growth & Key Business Strategies
Milk Protein Concentrate Market is Generating Revenue of $3,923.6 Million by 2027
Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market: Personal User To Rise at 7.7% CAGR During 2021-2030
View All Stories From This Author