Australia Period Care Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2028

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Australia period care market was pegged at $630.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit $1.02 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in literacy and awareness of period care products in Australia, increase in number of working women and several innovations in products drive the growth of the Australia period care market. On the other hand, surge in health concerns among buyers related to materials used in conventional products restrain the growth to some extent. However, growing demand for reusable period care products and surging in demand for organic, biodegradable, and compostable period care products are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The Australia period care market is analyzed across product type and distribution channels.

Based on product type, the sanitary pads segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The period underwear segment, however, would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the grocery store segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The pure play online segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027.

The leading market players analyzed in the Australia period care market report include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Bonds Love Luna, Unicharm Corporation, Knicked, Wunderthings, Modibodi, and Juju. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

