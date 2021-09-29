Healthcare IT Integration Market Size to Reach USD Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4% | Valuates Reports
Healthcare IT integration is a practice of digital intervention for the powerful management of patient fitness.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare IT Integration Market Statistics 2027
The global Healthcare IT Integration market size is projected to reach USD 3089.9 Million by 2027, from USD 1744.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.
What is Healthcare IT Integration?
Healthcare IT integration is a practice of digital intervention for the powerful management of patient fitness. The exercise allows the effective monitoring, archiving, integration and conversation of affected person’s health in secure surroundings. In major healthcare centers, healthcare IT integration practices are used for reasons together with automated Provider order access, scientific decision help, digital prescribing, consumer fitness IT programs, and storage and switch of digital clinical facts different end points.
Businesses worldwide are increasingly depending on advanced technologies and IT integration solutions to enhance efficiency and profitability. IT integration has become a key enabler of business functions with more and more processes being supported by innovative IT applications and solutions. Going forward, this trend is expected to intensify further. The healthcare industry worldwide is complex and fragmented. The industry is becoming aware of the fact that effective IT integration is the key to better healthcare delivery systems. However, lack of technical know-how is a challenge. Healthcare IT integration enables the exchange of patients’ data and retrieval of electronic health records in a secure manner.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Healthcare IT Integration market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Healthcare IT Integration market in terms of revenue.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Healthcare IT Integration market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Healthcare IT Integration market.
Healthcare IT Integration market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Healthcare IT Integration market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
By Type
• Interface/Integration Engines
• Media Integration Solutions
• Medical Device Integration Software
By Application
• Hospital Integration
• Lab Integration
• Medical Device Integration
• Radiology Integration
• Clinics Integration
Key Companies
• Accenture
• Cognizant
• Corepoint Health
• CSC
• Intersystems
• Orion Health
By Region
• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
