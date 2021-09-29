Battling Lung Cancer? Here's what Dr. Suresh Advani, one of the best Oncologist in India has to share

Dr. Suresh Advani shares some tips related to lifestyle changes and habits that can help people battling lung cancer get relief from their condition.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Day-to-day life affects the treatment of cancer in many ways. Making a few lifestyle changes and modifications can do wonders for your surgery or chemotherapy. Raise your chances of survival while fighting lung cancer with these easy-to-follow tips from Dr. Suresh Advani- one of the top oncologists in India.1. Fight fatigue and maintain a proper diet:Take multiple 30-minute naps in between the day. If your doctor suggests light exercises like walking or yoga can help boost your energy levels and clear your mind. Pace yourself and set priorities so you can save time and energy for important things. Fuel up with calories and maintain a balanced diet to help your body cope with the stress of cancer treatments.- Eat smaller portions of food every 3-4 hours.- Consume foods like nuts, cheese, or peanut butter.- Foods that are rich in iron like dates and brown rice, whole wheat bread, and lean meat are beneficial for you. Consult the best cancer doctor in Mumbai to see what vitamins would help.2. Drink enough fluids:Keeping yourself hydrated is a must. Oncologists in Mumbai share that drinking water or fluids can help you by:- Preventing your mouth from getting dry.- It helps in digestion- Prevent you from getting dehydrated when you vomit or have diarrhoea- Boosts energy levels- The best oncologist in India advises avoiding drinking fluids during or just before your meals to avoid getting lost in appetite. - - - Drink them at other times instead.3. Prevention of blood clots:Medical data has shown that developing blood clots increases the risk of fatality for people with lung cancer. These clots can be life-threatening when the blood clot from any other part of the body travels to the lungs. Taking precautions to avoid getting blood clots is a must for someone diagnosed with lung cancer.4. Breathing exercises can be very helpful:Breathing can sometimes feel like a strenuous task in lung cancer. Switching positions can help breathe easier. Try some of these positions advised by the best lung cancer doctor in India:- Sit up straight, lean forward, and rest your elbows on the armrest of the chair.- Lie down on your side with three pillows under your upper body (above the waist)- Stand up straight and lean forward with your hands on the desk/table.- Stand and lean back with your shoulders against the wall.- Breathing exercises like belly breathing and pursed-lip breathing can help too.5. Get moving:It is not an easy recommendation for people with cancer to go for exercise but people who can endure exercise can add positivity to their quality of life. It is recommended to consult a lung cancer specialist in Mumbai to figure out what kind of exercises are right for you instead of trying them out yourself. The major advantage of regular exercise is that it contributes to avoiding premature ageing or any other age-related disorders that can negatively affect your fight against cancer.