Council Accepting Applications For Court of Criminal Appeals Vacancy In Western Grand Division

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for the Court of Criminal Appeals vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Alan E. Glenn, effective July 1, 2021.

Any interested applicant must be a licensed attorney who is at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and a resident of the Western Tennessee Grand Division. Applicants must complete the designated application and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by 12:00 p.m. CDT on October 13, 2021. The application is available on the judicial resources page of tncourts.gov, located here: http://tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources

Applicants will be interviewed on Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 10 at a location to be determined and announced soon.  

