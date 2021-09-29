Vegas Sports® Announces Authorization to Partner with Major Tennessee Sportsbooks
Tennessee Lottery Sports Wagering Committee approves registration as sports gaming vendor
These partnerships, with the premier sportsbooks in the industry, will introduce our friends in Tennessee to their most lucrative offers”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Sports Inc., a provider of player acquisition services for the regulated domestic sports betting industry, announced today that it has been registered by the Tennessee Lottery Sports Wagering Committee to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state.
Vegas Sports® strives to make the process of selecting a sportsbook less complicated, while providing access to the best new user offers from world-class sportsbooks. Prior the start of the NFL season, Vegas Sports redesigned their featured website http://www.VegasSports.com to accommodate an expanding client base. The website is designed for an impartial yet seamless experience for users. Users can easily locate licensed sportsbooks in their state and review important information, such as risk-free bets, deposit match, bet enhancements, free bets, and brand loyalty programs.
“Our new website will enhance an individual’s ability to locate and compare regulated sportsbooks in their state or a neighboring state,” Serge Villani, Founder and President of Vegas Sports, said in a statement. “From the start, Vegas Sports has been designed to provide the sports bettor with a winning edge. These partnerships, with the premier sportsbooks in the industry, will introduce our friends in Tennessee to their most lucrative offers.”
Vegas Sports has established itself as a key player for client acquisitions in the state of Tennessee. Its partnerships include NFL Approved Sportsbook Operators WynnBET, BetMGM, Caesars and FanDuel. In addition, users will find Churchill Downs’ TwinSpires sportsbook. With this registration, the company intends to add more partners in the coming months. “We are ecstatic that Vegas Sports, Inc. has been approved by the Tennessee Lottery Sports Wagering Committee to provide our services within their state. We look forward to connecting the fine people of Tennessee and surrounding states with the best books in the business”, said Villani.
Vegas Sports’ partnerships span nationwide, allowing the company to reach over 50 million potential sports bettors. A recent study by the American Gaming Association found that a record 45.2 million Americans plan to wager on the 2021 NFL season, up 36 percent from the 2020 NFL season. According to other research, the sports betting market should reach over $90 billion in revenue by 2023.
About Vegas Sports Inc.
Founded in 1998, Vegas Sports is a sportsbook client acquisition company focused on connecting sports bettors with high quality licensed operators.
Vegas Sports Inc. is licensed in Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia. To learn more, visit http://www.VegasSports.com.
