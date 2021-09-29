Jeffrey Lien to Manage Nashville Jazz Workshop’s Booking
Experienced Music Executive Joins WorkshopNASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummer, writer, educator and Nashville music industry leader Jeffrey Lien has been named Booking Manager for the Nashville Jazz Workshop (NJW). In this position Jeff will be responsible for selecting and engaging groups and artists to perform at the NJW’s Buchanan Street facility and at venues around Middle Tennessee.
Lien brings over 25 years of music experience as a performing drummer and instructor. An honors graduate of Berklee College of Music, Jeff has performed throughout the United States and abroad. He helped plan and open Rudy’s Jazz Room in Nashville and maintains the Facebook group Jazz Nashville. He is also head of the Jazz category for the Nashville Music Industry Awards As a business analyst, Jeffrey works at Naxos of America, a world-wide leader in Classical, Jazz and world music and co-hosts a podcast with Tom Evered, former General Manager of Blue Note, interviewing leaders in the jazz industry.
Jeff says, “I am honored and excited to join the Nashville Jazz Workshop as Booking Manager. Since moving to Nashville in 2012, I have witnessed an impressive amount of growth, change and opportunity within our jazz community. At the core of what has made that possible has been the Nashville Jazz Workshop. I look forward to building upon that success and curating performances that best represent the wide range of talent and diversity that make up our jazz community.”
Roger Spencer, NJW co-founder and Artistic Director, will continue to oversee the NJW’s expanded lineup of performances in their newly renovated listening room (the “Jazz Cave”) on Buchanan Street in North Nashville as well as community concerts and special events. Lori Mechem, NJW Education Director, remains in charge of the NJW’s full schedule of classes aimed at performers at all levels of ability and jazz fans looking to expand their appreciation for this iconic American music.
