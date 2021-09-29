STRAT7 acquires research consultancy Incite
Incite, the Kin + Carta-owned strategic consultancy, has been acquired by the holding company STRAT7, for an undisclosed sum.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRAT7, the marketing and customer analytics consultancy, today announced that Incite, an award-winning consultancy, has joined the group. The acquisition marks another important milestone in the development of STRAT7 and further enhances its global strategic insight and consulting offer, less than a year after the acquisition of cultural trend specialists, Crowd DNA.
Incite, formerly part of Kin + Carta plc, blends commercial acumen with human empathy, curiosity and creativity, to unlock opportunities for its clients. Incite’s three practices - Research, Planning and Strategy - provide insight-based consulting services to brands and businesses using a wide range of techniques and methods.
Founded in 2000 to blend specialist insight with management consultancy, Incite now has deep industry expertise across technology, financial services, healthcare, retail and FMCG. From its offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Chicago, the firm serves a wide range of blue-chip enterprise clients including Novartis, Gilead, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Nestle and PepsiCo.
By joining forces with STRAT7, Incite will benefit from the Group’s proprietary software in consumer and customer data collection and enrichment, expertise in advanced analytics, plus an extended global footprint into Asia Pacific. The enlarged STRAT7 will provide its clients an even more comprehensive data analytics, insight and strategic consulting offer with true global coverage due to Incite’s strong foothold in North America.
Barrie Brien, CEO of STRAT7, said: “I am delighted that Incite has agreed to join STRAT7. Incite is a highly respected, award-winning consultancy with an impressive client roster, an incredibly experienced management team and a history of delivering consistent growth. It’s a great fit for STRAT7. The deal gives us a stronger footing in several industry verticals, including healthcare, technology, FMCG and financial services, plus we’ll have a much stronger presence in the US market, the world’s largest for market research, trends and insights. And, most importantly, our clients will benefit from a team of the world’s best strategists, forecasters, researchers and analysts, who blend intellect & imagination to solve commercial challenges and drive growth.”
Incite's global managing director, Peter Kneale said: “We’re really excited to be joining STRAT7. As soon as we met, it was clear that it is the perfect home for Incite. We’re joining a bigger community of like-minded researchers, planners and strategists and the combination of our strengths and the existing STRAT7 businesses will bring real benefit to our clients. In particular, STRAT7’s expertise in customer analytics, cultural insight and research technology platforms are highly complementary and will provide an immediate boost to our offer and ability to innovate to meet client needs.”
email us here
Velvet PR
The clever communications people