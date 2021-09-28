Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspensions (7 bills)

  1. H.R. 4611 – DHS Software Supply Chain Risk Management Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Homeland Security)
  2. H.R. 4089 – Darren Drake Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Homeland Security)
  3. S. 1917 – K-12 Cybersecurity Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Homeland Security)
  4. H.R. 4094 – One-Stop Pilot Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
  5. H.R. 4682 – UAS Act, as amended (Rep. Guest – Homeland Security)
  6. H.R. 4426 – Homeland Security for Children Act, as amended (Rep. Payne – Homeland Security)
  7. H.R. 4363 – DHS Contract Reporting Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Harshbarger – Homeland Security)
Possible Consideration of Legislation Providing Funding for FY22

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to the Debt Limit

Additional Legislative Items are Possible

Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (5 votes)

  1. H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
  2. H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
  3. H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
  4. H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
  5. H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)

