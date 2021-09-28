THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2021
Suspensions (7 bills)
- H.R. 4611 – DHS Software Supply Chain Risk Management Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4089 – Darren Drake Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Homeland Security)
- S. 1917 – K-12 Cybersecurity Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4094 – One-Stop Pilot Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4682 – UAS Act, as amended (Rep. Guest – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4426 – Homeland Security for Children Act, as amended (Rep. Payne – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4363 – DHS Contract Reporting Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Harshbarger – Homeland Security)
Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to the Debt Limit
Additional Legislative Items are Possible
Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (5 votes)
- H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)