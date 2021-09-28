Post Session Report :: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

SB 396, PN 384 (Bartolotta) – An Act designating the bridge, identified as Bridge Key 35000, carrying State Route 2040 in Bentleyville Borough, Washington Country, as the Mrs. Madeline Finney Memorial Bridge. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 725, PN 1103 (Bartolotta) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for classes of licenses; and in commercial drivers, further providing for requirement for commercial driver’s license. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 729, PN 831 (J. Ward) – Amends the Nurse Aide Resident Abuse Prevention Training Act to provide permissible methods of delivery for approved nurse training program requirements for theory and laboratory, and require reporting to the General Assembly. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 736, PN 840 (Langerholc) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for use of farm vehicle plates. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 867, PN 1067 (Baker) – An Act designating the portion of Pennsylvania Route 309 from the intersection with Pennsylvania Route 29 in Monroe Township, Wyoming County, to the intersection with State Route 1026 in Dallas Township, Luzerne County, as the Kunkle Firefighter Edward L. Nultion, Sr., Memorial Highway. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 880, PN 1091 (Scavello) – An Act designating the portion of State Route 2014/ Washington Street beginning at the intersection of South Courtland Street and Day Street at segment 0011offset 1858 and ending at the intersection of Brown Street at segment 0011ofset 000 in East Stroudsburg Borough, Monroe County, as the Samuel Newman Way; and making a repeal. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1591, PN 2139 (Knowles) – An Act amending the act of August 9, 1955 (P.L.323, No.130), known as The County Code, in names and corporate powers, classification of counties, further providing for ascertainment, certification and effect of change of class; and making related repeals. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 859 PN 1052 (Langerholc) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing for enforcement of failure to stop for school bus with flashing red lights. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SR 172, PN 1077 (Langerholc) – A resolution urging the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Department of Transportation to act in regards to a Nationwide school bus driver shortage. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.