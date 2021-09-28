Perio Protect, LLC Appointed Authorized Distributor for Soluria, LLC Spray Tray Cleansers
Perio Protect LLC, is pleased to announce it has finalized a distribution agreement with Soluria LLC, to distribute Smilesaver™ and Guard Health™ tray cleaners.
We believe that prescribers of Perio Tray™ medicament carriers and their patients will love the convenience of this spray-pump cleaner and will want it for all of their other oral appliances.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perio Protect LLC, a St. Louis, MO based company, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a distribution agreement with Soluria LLC, based in Tennessee, to distribute Smilesaver™ and Guard Health™ tray cleaners for dental professionals and the retail dental market.
— Tanya Dunlap PhD Managing Director at Perio Protect LLC
Soluria is focused on the development of innovative products that provide robust solutions for improved oral wellness that fit today’s lifestyles. The pump spray cleansing and freshening products are packaged in easy-to-use 1 oz or 1.5 oz bottles that provide approximately 180-270 pump sprays. They are portable and exceptionally convenient to help eliminate 99.9% of bacteria, stop odors, and provide a pleasant taste in just 60 seconds. “Importantly, these products contain no sugar, alcohol, artificial ingredients or harmful chemicals. We’re thrilled to have such a forward-thinking group distribute our products,” said Dennis Hanlon, CEO of Soluria II. “Perio Protect’s business supply chain will give our products immediate visibility and attention.”
Perio Protect is the leader in non-invasive Perio Tray™ therapy which holds medication deep below the gums. Their patented, prescription trays administer medicine to fight the bacteria that brushing and flossing cannot reach. Research shows that Perio Tray™ delivery decreases bacterial loads, bleeding, inflammation, and pocket depths. Perio Protect distributes their product through dental professionals nationwide and has retail outlets too.
“We are excited about this distribution agreement with Soluria” said Tanya Dunlap PhD Managing Director at Perio Protect LLC. “As the leading innovator in prescription tray therapy, we’re always looking for new products that can dramatically impact the oral health of our patients. Soluria’s products are elegantly crafted, beautifully packaged, and so easy to use. They also taste great and act fast. We believe that prescribers of Perio Tray™ medicament carriers and their patients will love the convenience of this spray-pump cleaner and will want it for all of their other oral appliances.”
Perio Protect will begin introducing these products to their network of dental offices in early October 2021.
ABOUT Perio Protect LLC:
Perio Protect was started by Dr. Duane C. Keller, an accomplished dentist and researcher, who was looking for a solution to treat his mother’s recurrent periodontal disease and specifically, how to get medication to infected areas without causing additional pain in the process.
After several iterations, Dr. Keller invented the now patented Perio Tray™ medicament carrier as a prescription device that can deliver and sustain medication deep into the sulcus or periodontal pocket. Perio Protect has become the leader in delivering non-invasive gum disease homecare for patients with gingivitis and periodontitis.
ABOUT Soluria II LLC:
Soluria is an LLC partnership founded in Tennessee in 2016 by Chemical Engineer and Entrepreneur Dennis Hanlon, MBA, who currently serves as the CEO and President. Soluria products, Smilesaver™ and Guard Health™, provide a safe, effective and easy way to sanitize removable oral devices such as clear aligners, mouth guards, dentures, sleep apnea devices, retainers, and periodontal medicament carriers. Currently the products are sold through a global distribution network and online.
