Traffic Fatality: Bowen and Ridge Road, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Bowen and Ridge Road, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 8:00 pm, the operator of a Suzuki motorcycle was travelling northbound in the 4300 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. The operator of a Volkswagen Tiguan was travelling southbound in the 4400 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. As the Suzuki entered the intersection of Bowen Road and Ridge Road, SE, the Suzuki collided with the Volkswagen, striking it on the front passenger side. The impact of the collision, caused the operator of the Suzuki to be thrown from the motorcycle. DC Fire and EMS transported the operator of the Suzuki motorcycle to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, it was revealed that the operator of the Suzuki motorcycle was travelling at a high rate of speed and was not using a headlight.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 39 year-old Ralphiel Dawkins, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###