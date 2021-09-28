Submit Release
Traffic alert – I 89 North MM 90 winooski

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 NB is down to one lane due to a crash in the area of Mile marker 90 in winooski.  The left lane is closed at this time.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

