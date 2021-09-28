American Insurance Broker, Varas Brokers enters into a strategic MOU with Salasar Brokers in India
EINPresswire.com/ -- Varas Brokers of the US and Salasar Brokers of India have signed a strategic MOU to work with each other in developing opportunities within the India-US insurance space. Both companies shall support each other’s clients in their respective countries and help grow the market further.
The agreement was signed by Ms. Monica Varas, Founder & CEO of Varas Brokers, and Mr. Arvind Khaitan, Managing Director of Salasar Brokers.
Established in 2019-20, Varas Brokers was set up in New Jersey by Ms. Monica Varas, a veteran of the US Insurance sector for nearly 30 years with deep experience across all product lines in P&C Insurance. Varas is keen to support insurance requirements in international trade, credit insurance, and other related areas.
Salasar Brokers is an insurance and reinsurance broking firm with a leadership position in the Eastern part of India. It provides services for Direct Broking, Reinsurance Broking, Employee Benefits, and Claims facilitation. It has over 325 professionals over 14 branches across India.
Over the past few decades, the US and India have enjoyed deep trade relations which have only been bolstered over the last few years. Currently, the US is India’s 2nd largest trading partner and most likely to become the largest one in due course while India is the US’s 8th largest trading partner. With an annual trade of nearly USD 150 billion, the two largest democracies of the world have deep commercial interests in each other.
“I'm very happy to sign this partnership. It is a pleasure to work with Salazar Brokerage. Everyone in this team is very professional. I can anticipate a long relationship. Looking forward to great success. said, Ms. Monica Varas.
Airing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Ambarish Khaitan, Senior VP Strategy & Reinsurance, said – “We are delighted to announce our new strategic partnership with Varas Brokers, the USA with whom we are targeting to provide our joint expertise and tailored insurance solutions to our clients in this challenging market. We look forward to this collaboration and aim to work together, not just technically but also culturally, to reach a common goal in creating a top-notch solution”
The U.S. Commercial Service, Department of Commerce played an instrumental role and worked with J Syzygia Consultants in India to bring this to fruition.
Anuraag Sunder of J Syzygia Consultants, an international investment banking & advisory firm, said “Salasar is an aggressive, fast-paced company. With Varas’ deep network and proven expertise in the US markets coupled with the institutional support it enjoys, both Varas and Salasar can create robust risk management solutions for their respective clients. Salasar and Varas can be two strong insurance partners in the long run.”
Valeria Bossio
The agreement was signed by Ms. Monica Varas, Founder & CEO of Varas Brokers, and Mr. Arvind Khaitan, Managing Director of Salasar Brokers.
Established in 2019-20, Varas Brokers was set up in New Jersey by Ms. Monica Varas, a veteran of the US Insurance sector for nearly 30 years with deep experience across all product lines in P&C Insurance. Varas is keen to support insurance requirements in international trade, credit insurance, and other related areas.
Salasar Brokers is an insurance and reinsurance broking firm with a leadership position in the Eastern part of India. It provides services for Direct Broking, Reinsurance Broking, Employee Benefits, and Claims facilitation. It has over 325 professionals over 14 branches across India.
Over the past few decades, the US and India have enjoyed deep trade relations which have only been bolstered over the last few years. Currently, the US is India’s 2nd largest trading partner and most likely to become the largest one in due course while India is the US’s 8th largest trading partner. With an annual trade of nearly USD 150 billion, the two largest democracies of the world have deep commercial interests in each other.
“I'm very happy to sign this partnership. It is a pleasure to work with Salazar Brokerage. Everyone in this team is very professional. I can anticipate a long relationship. Looking forward to great success. said, Ms. Monica Varas.
Airing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Ambarish Khaitan, Senior VP Strategy & Reinsurance, said – “We are delighted to announce our new strategic partnership with Varas Brokers, the USA with whom we are targeting to provide our joint expertise and tailored insurance solutions to our clients in this challenging market. We look forward to this collaboration and aim to work together, not just technically but also culturally, to reach a common goal in creating a top-notch solution”
The U.S. Commercial Service, Department of Commerce played an instrumental role and worked with J Syzygia Consultants in India to bring this to fruition.
Anuraag Sunder of J Syzygia Consultants, an international investment banking & advisory firm, said “Salasar is an aggressive, fast-paced company. With Varas’ deep network and proven expertise in the US markets coupled with the institutional support it enjoys, both Varas and Salasar can create robust risk management solutions for their respective clients. Salasar and Varas can be two strong insurance partners in the long run.”
Valeria Bossio
Varas Insurance Brokerage Inc
+1 201-530-7773
vbossio@varasinsurance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn