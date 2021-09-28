12th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet October 12

TOPEKA—The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, via videoconference to interview a nominee to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Lincoln County created when Judge Brian Grace retires October 1.

The 12th Judicial District is composed of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington counties.

Interviews and appointment

Interviews are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel. The commission will then appoint a district magistrate judge.

Public access

At the beginning of the October 12 meeting, the public will have the opportunity to provide comment. To comment:

call 1-877-400-9499; and enter conference code 2199381974.

Interview schedule

8:45 a.m.

Jennifer O’Hare, Lincoln County attorney

ADA accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711

Eligibility requirements

Kansas law requires this district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Lincoln County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice K.J. Wall as the nonvoting chair; Carol Good, Barnard; William Navis, Belleville; Dwight Daniels, Curtis Frasier, and Jerry Harrison, Beloit; Dana Brewer and J. Bradley Lowell, Concordia; Tanner Johnson, Courtland; Daniel Metz, Lincoln; Darrell Miller and Roger Rightmeier, Mankato; and Bruce Meyer, Palmer.