A public hearing to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Tracy Cowan, #465699

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Tracy Cowan, #465699. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than October 26, 2021 to confirm attendance.

Tracy Cowan was sentenced to a term of 20 years to 40 years for the crime of Controlled Substance-Deliver/Manufacture-Narcotics/Cocaine 650 Grams or More, and to a term of 6 months to 4 years for the crime of Controlled Substance-Deliver/Manufacture-Marijuana. Tracy Cowan was sentenced on August 6, 2003 out of Oakland County.

Timothy S. Flanagan, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the MCLA 791.244 prior to any recommendation for executive clemency by the Parole Board.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography, or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.