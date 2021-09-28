Minnesota Mother Sues NBC & Journalists for $230 Million in Defamation Lawsuit
A Minnesota Mother has and Continues to Suffer Severe Damages After NBC Punitively Published a Libelous Article Regarding her Daughter's Death
It's horrifying that a journalist like Zadrozny actually exists. She writes according to an agenda. She's a villain and doesn't care who she hurts. She defends pedophiles and defames grieving mothers.”MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 24th, in the Minnesota District of the United States District Court, a lawsuit has been filed by Marjorie Holsten with "Holsten Law Office" against NBCUniversal and their reporters, Brandy Zadrozny and Aliza Nadi, for Defamation, Defamation Per Se and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress with damages sought in the amount of $230 Million. The case number is 0:21-cv-02117. The litigating attorney is James G. Mermigis, Esq. with "The Mermigis Law Group P.C." out of Syosset, New York. Mermigis has been dubbed the "Anti-Shutdown" lawyer for his representation of small business owners' rights.
— Catelin (Catie) Clobes
The subject matter of the article was related to the tragic death of Clobes' daughter, Evee Clobes, who unexpectedly passed away on March 1st, 2019. Clobes was in the process of seeking answers to her daughter's death with the help of an independent neuropathologist at the time the article was published. The study by Miller and the inquest by Clobes were in progress and had not been completed. Clobes contends that Zadrozny, prompted by a Twitter feud involving an actor, a legislator, and a tweet about Evee's death, proceeded to use selective and irrelevant parts of Evee's local death investigation in the article as well as taking advantage of, and putting her own interpretation on a punitive, deceitful action undertaken by a local medical examiner who conducted Evee's autopsy. Clobes further claimed the article ignored the relevant facts and proof that Clobes and others had provided while adding in her own unfounded theories, substantial inflammatory language, and complete fabrications to intentionally tell a false and misleading tale of Evee's death while offering a negative image of Clobes to those reading the article.
According to Clobes, the article has received mostly negative attention, worldwide and has put her in an unwanted spotlight. As a direct result of the article and the subsequent negative communications directed at her both online and offline that it generated, she reported she has suffered profound damages which include immeasurable mental, emotional, and physical pain and suffering, irrefutable impairment to her reputation, humiliation, significant health issues that have led to a deterioration of her physical and mental well-being and a lowered quality of life, medical expenses, and financial loss as well as other negative effects.
Clobes states, “This article was devastating and has had a profound negative effect on my life. It has been the catalyst for me receiving thousands upon thousands of abusive messages, harassing, shaming posts and comments on all social media platforms, threats sent to the inbox of the unofficial organization that I set up in my late daughter's name (www.justiceforevee.org) and spawned actual written threats to me in the mail. Additionally, fraudulent pages and groups on social media have been created just to impersonate, stalk and/or harass me, destroy my reputation, and deceive the public. People have claimed that I am a "baby-killer" and that I caused my daughter's death. Most of the messages are too inappropriate to share. I have been unable to properly grieve the death of my daughter and live a decent, healthy life, or even a tolerable one, as the damages this article has caused have taken over my life. I am extremely disturbed that a mainstream journalist and media corporation would not only be allowed to, but have such a lack of morality to smear any parent or person in this way, by manufacturing a one-sided, derogatory, defamatory article about a deceased infant and her grieving mother, and have the audacity to call it a "news story", only in an attempt to discredit me because of a lack of understanding, a disagreement, and an obvious agenda the mainstream reporter and/or her employer has regarding the controversial subject matter the article highlights. This isn't the first time Zadrozny has done something dishonorable like this. She has been publicly called out by numerous people and the media for libel, doxxing, stalking, misquoting, and more. NBC is itself at major fault for knowingly keeping an unethical, immoral, unlawful reporter on staff, and allowing her to continue harming and destroying lives with her writing. It's time that NBC and its reporters are held accountable for their negligence which in this instance has completely ruined my life."
