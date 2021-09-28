The Importance of Healthy Gums

ProvidersPerioProtect.com Perio Trays by Perio Protect The Perio Tray, by Perio Protect, LLC

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent study indicates that patients with moderate to severe gum disease who got COVID-19 are more likely to die, be admitted to intensive care, and be placed on a ventilator. These results are not as surprising as they first appear; the link is systemic inflammation. “COVID-19 is associated with an exacerbated inflammatory response that can result in fatal outcomes. Systemic inflammation is also a main characteristic of periodontitis,” the authors explain This data showing that periodontal disease affects systemic health confirms years of research revealing that healthy gums are related to a healthy heart, healthy brain, and better management for blood sugar for type 2 diabetics. Diseased gums are also implicated in chronic renal disease, sexual disfunction, pneumonia, and cancer.The bottom line is that it is important to have healthy gums. And we need to get this message out since you know someone with the disease: 39% of American adults over age 30 have moderate to severe periodontitis. Another 8% have mild but chronic periodontitis. Tens of millions more people have gingivitis, the early stage of gum disease that can be reversed.Only a dental professional can accurately diagnose gum disease, but there are clear symptoms to alert you: chronic bad breath, bleeding gums, puffy or swollen or tender gums, teeth that appear longer because the gums are receding, space between your teeth, and, in advanced cases, loose or even mobile teeth. The disease is easy to ignore because it doesn’t hurt, but it matters that you get treatment. In the early stages of gingivitis, you can reverse the disease. Once it progresses to periodontitis, you have a lifetime of disease management. Catching it early and treating it helps you avoid the chronic system inflammatory burden that infected gum tissue places on the rest of your body.Dentists and hygienists have good treatment options in the office. Patients also need help at home because the bacteria causing the infection and inflammation grow back quickly and continue the cycle of disease. The best home care is not only effective, but also easy to use. Try Perio Protect™: a minimally-invasive, versatile, and clinically-proven way to help patients take control of their periodontal health at home.The Perio Protect Method™ utilizes custom-fabricated Perio Tray™ delivery to direct Periogel™ (1.7% hydrogen peroxide) deep below the gums. The Periogel™ formulation of hydrogen peroxide is a time-tested antimicrobial agent. In just minutes, the peroxide goes to work, battling gum disease-causing bacterial communities at the source of infection.Perio Tray™ therapy uses FDA-cleared, clinically tested medical devices, shown to produce measurable results like reduced spaces between your gums and teeth and reduced gingival bleeding in as little as three weeks. Additionally, Perio Tray™ therapy leaves an oxygen-rich environment below the gumline for tissue healing and prolonged protection against harmful bacteria.Perio Tray™ therapy even delivers bonus benefits such as whiter teeth and fresher breath. It can be conveniently integrated into regular homecare routines, takes only 15 minutes to use, and is entirely non-invasive, qualities that help you stick with treatment for optimal outcomes.100% of patients who used Perio Protect in a controlled clinical trial say they would recommend it to someone else. To learn more about the non-invasive, at-home gum disease treatment, visit www.perioprotect.com

