“Creative YOU Turn” by Former Disney Executive/TV Host Pat Pattison, Outlines 9-steps for Creative Career Reinvention

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pat Pattison is a former Disney Studios Executive who has re-invented himself multiple times during his long career in the entertainment industry. Most recently he became the TV Host of the nationally syndicated travel show, “The Best of California with Pat Pattison”. Pattison is also a Hudson Institute certified executive and career coach. Pattison decided to write his book and share the 9 steps he took to successfully relaunch himself at age 55.

“I hit a wall in mid-life and wanted something more fulfilling to feed my creative soul”, says Pattison. “I had a successful entertainment industry career. After getting with my own career coach, I was able to slowly move out from behind the camera to being in front of it as a TV host, actor and senior model! I’ve had a ball ever since and wanted to pass that on to people in the same place in life that need a YOU Turn! ” Pattison said.

“CREATIVE YOU TURN-9 Steps to Your New Creative Life & Career” is the one book that readers can turn to for the guidance and encouragement they require, to live their creative dreams!

Pattison offers an inspirational and transformative blueprint for millions of Americans to unleash their hidden passions and gifts in order to live happier and more joyful lives. Included in the book are many easy-to-follow exercises and worksheets toward self-revitalization. The book also offers advice and takeaways from additional experts in the field; the author’s own “9 Steps” for creative living; anecdotes and case studies of notables as well as a practical financial plan.

The book is published by Balboa Press a division of Hay House and is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, The Balboa Press website and most retail book sources.

About the author: PAT PATTISON is the TV Host of the nationally syndicated travel show, “The Best of California with Pat Pattison” and certified creative career coach.

On the heels of a successful corporate career, Pat reinvented himself by becoming a television host, commercial actor, and senior print model. His passion now is to help others successfully remake their own lives to fulfill their creative dreams or simply start a new life or career path.

Pat appears on numerous TV news outlets and is a regular contributor to PBS’s “NextAvenue.org” and “Forbes.com” on issues about creativity, aging and career reinvention.

Pattison offers corporate and one on one creative career coaching and can be reached on his website: www.patpattison.net.

Pattison runs a free monthly creative career support group via Facebook: @Pat.Remade

