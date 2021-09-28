Submit Release
BTI360 Announces Meigan Ward as Chief People Officer

In her new role, Ward will oversee BTI360’s People Team including HR operations, talent acquisition, and teammate development.

Company Hires Visionary People Leader to Expand Investment in Culture

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTI360, a transformational software development company, announced today that Meigan Ward, has joined the organization as its first-ever Chief People Officer. In her new role, Ward will oversee BTI360’s People Team including HR operations, talent acquisition, and teammate development. Her charter—to build a community where its possible to have it all—meaningful work, great teammates, opportunity for growth, and a company that invests in you personally and professionally.

“At BTI360, our teammates and culture are fundamental to our innovation and success in building software,” said CEO MJ Wivell. “Meigan’s commitment to identifying and unleashing people’s potential is a primary reason she is an ideal match for our company. Her collaborative, authentic approach will help us continue to foster a creative and inclusive culture where our teammates can thrive.”

“BTI360’s passion for people first drew me to get to know the company,” said Ward. “Throughout the interview process I was thrilled to learn that they really do put their teammates first and build both their culture and their solutions by elevating talent. I am excited by the programs and culture they already have in place and motivated to further contribute to a culture marked by engagement, personal growth, and teammate delight.”

Prior to joining BTI360, Ward gained more than 15 years of empathic human resources leadership experience in the information technology and professional services industries for large and mid-sized companies. She is a member of Forbes Councils and has considerable expertise in all areas of the employee life cycle. Ward holds an MA in Employment Law from Nova Southeastern University and a BA in Psychology from Norfolk State University. She has a Diversity and Inclusion Certificate from Cornell University and is currently pursuing her MBA at Penn State.

About BTI360
At BTI360, we focus on the practical application of software engineering technologies to solve complex problems. Our unique, industry-leading engineering culture ensures We Deliver Great Software Fast® through a blend of disciplined management and engineering practices, technical innovation, and domain expertise. BTI360 is based just outside Washington, DC, and has led and delivered large-scale software capabilities in the federal space for more than 17 years. Learn more at http://bti360.com or contact us at info@bti360.com.

