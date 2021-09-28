Ninacloack Launching Latest Autumn Wardrobe Collection

Ninacloack is ready with its latest low price Autumn wardrobe. The store offers the shift dresses with a 33 to 60 percent cut-off price.

HONG KONG, CHINA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninacloack, one of the international fashion online stores for ladies, is ready with new low-cost Autumn wardrobes. One of the products is the womens shift dresses. Shift dresses are suitable to wear in Autumn due to the soft materials, colorful and attractive patterns. Women can wear it on any occasion, whether formal, semi-formal, or casual. The sales marketing officer explained, “Some shift dresses in the catalog are cheaper than the normal price. We have a cut-off price program this Autumn. The goal is to let customers buy more items without spending extra money.”

The discount percentage in this program varies from 33 up to 60 percent and even more. There is an extra 5 percent off more throughout Autumn, along with specific terms and conditions. The sales marketing officer of the store stated, “Solid color shift dresses are trending this year. It seems that women want to wear something that they can wear anytime and anywhere. Wearers also need simple accessories to make them look more attractive if they want. We include this fashion item in the program. Customers even get up to 60 percent off price for this Autumn wardrobe.”

Designers and fashion manufacturers also give a variety of solid colors for more options, including white, light blue, navy, army green, and pink. Those who see the clothes will feel the Autumn vibe. It is the same case with the patterned Autumn dresses, which take floral as the main theme of the Autumn wardrobe. The sales marketing officer added, “The latest patterned Autumn dresses are also attractive to see. It seems the design can turn back our positive mood. We also give discount prices on these products. One of them is V-neck floral printed dresses for vacation. Customers can get this product with a 42% cut-off price.”

Ninacloack tries to keep the quality of the products despite the cut-off prices they give to customers. Customers only have to see a yellow icon on the top right of the product images. This icon shows the discount customers get for that product. The marketing officer clarified, “The goal of this program is to offer high-quality cheap dresses online. It also ensures that women can wear fashion styles as they want anytime. Mixing and matching fashion products will be more fun to do.” At the same time, the team tries to update the catalog continuously, so customers get the latest seasonal fashion trend.

About Ninacloack:

Ninacloack has provided customers with the latest and most popular fashion products since 2017. The store is also well-known as a platform to get affordable prices items through special deals.

For more information, please visit https://www.ninacloak.com/.