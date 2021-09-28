Country/Region From: South Korea

Industry: Manufacturing/Transportation

California is the U.S. home of Hyundai Motor Company, the fifth largest automaker in the world. Hyundai’s California footprint includes the North American headquarters in Fountain Valley, a design & engineering center as well as Hyundai Capital in Irvine, world-class proving grounds in California City, and a corporate venturing and open innovation business in Silicon Valley.

Hyundai’s vision for the future aligns with California’s role as a global leader for innovation. Hyundai is focused on providing smart mobility solutions, an area where California’s leadership is second to none. The state’s unparalleled education system and innovative economy produce and attract a culturally diverse talent pool that has hugely benefited Hyundai’s engineering and design workforce.

Hyundai is proud to give back to the communities it calls home through its non-profit organization, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. Since 1998, the organization has donated $185 million to children’s hospitals nationwide in support of research focused on improving outcomes for children battling cancer. Leading children’s hospitals across California have collectively received more than $25 million of that support for their cutting-edge and translational research.

Find them online at: www.hyundaiusa.com