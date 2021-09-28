Submit Release
Sajari Inc.

Country/Region From: Australia

Industry: ICT

Australian startup Sajari is an AI-powered site search and product discovery platform that helps eCommerce brands and retailers maximize their revenue and conversion rates. With more than half of Sajari’s customers based in the US, California offered the best base of operations to coordinate US and Australian product development, sales, and support.

“For a technology startup, there’s still no better place to be to attract talent and venture capital” said by Hamish Ogilvy, the CEO and Founder of Sajari. As such, the company opened an office in San Francisco in early 2018 to ensure it is capturing all opportunities in the market. Sajari is re-engineering on-site search to offer tools to create intelligent search applications in minutes and helps eCommerce brands and retailers maximize their revenue and conversion rates through outcome focused, real-time search result optimization.

Find them online at: sajari.com

Sajari Inc.

