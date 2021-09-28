Unlock the Power of Marketing Automation At Digital Pi's Annual Marketo Top Tips Event November 9-10
Digital Pi, marketing automation experts, to host their annual Marketo-focused event virtually this year to help practitioners get the most from their martech
Our goal this year is to bring even more modern strategies to users, helping them to optimize their marketing automation technologies in new ways.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pi, a Merkle company and global team of marketing automation consultants, announced the dates for their third annual Marketo Top Tips Event. The event will be held virtually again this year, and marketing practitioners are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.
— Ryan Vong, CEO of Digital Pi
Building on the success and overwhelming response from past years, the Marketo Top Tips Event will feature pro tips, the latest trends, and new concepts. The two-day forum will feature real tactics and best practices from industry experts for scaling with Adobe Marketo Engage, the award-winning platform. This year’s event features 9 in-depth sessions, curated by experts to help both new and experienced users get the most out of their Marketo investment.
“Adapting to a changing environment has never been more important. In a truly tumultuous time, businesses need to make the most of the platforms that they’ve invested in. Adobe Marketo Engage continues to win awards for a reason: because it helps businesses scale quickly while delivering real and measurable results. We consistently receive positive feedback from our previous Marketo Top Tips Events, and our goal this year is to bring even more modern strategies to users, helping them to optimize their marketing automation technologies in new ways,” said Ryan Vong, CEO of Digital Pi.
The Marketo Top Tips Event is tailored to practitioners and marketing operations (MOPs) professionals looking to harness the power of Marketo to achieve greater output. Offering new insights and a pragmatic approach to adapting in a changing business world, sessions will feature advanced Marketo consultants as well as seasoned practitioners.
At this year’s event, Digital Pi—along with industry thought-leaders—will cover topics and provide tips and tricks to:
- Learn how B2B will evolve with Marketo Engage in 2022, and what the next generation of MOPs looks like
- Optimize Salesforce CRM and Marketo Engage processes to reduce duplicates and normalize data
- Uncover why lead management stumps marketers and is one of the most complex processes every business faces
- Discover a modular approach to Marketo Engage templates to improve time-to-launch and increase a brand's ability to think “outside the module“
- Track Youtube engagement in Marketo Engage (Yes, it is possible!)
- Use bulk API updates, bulk cloning, and program tagging to bring efficiencies to Marketo Engage management
- Allow integration platforms to remotely retrieve and execute core capabilities via Marketo Engage REST endpoints
- Identify methods for creating an operations model that can address campaign launch, program management and reporting/measurement
- And much more!
The Marketo Top Tips event kicks off on November 9th and registration is now open! Marketers can learn more and reserve a spot by visiting: https://digitalpi.com/marketo-top-tips-event-2021/.
About Digital Pi
Digital Pi helps companies build, manage and optimize their marketing automation on a global scale. Our clients need marketing technology that enables sales and marketing to engage customers effectively and efficiently, with the ability to measure and optimize continuously. As part of Merkle B2B, we offer a full breadth of service offerings that transform B2B organizations across the globe.
