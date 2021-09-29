Pure Spectrum CBD Announces CEO Change
Colorado-based Pure Spectrum CBD announced this week that founder Brady Bell has been replaced as CEO by co-founder and hemp entrepreneur Daniel Huerter.EVERGREEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Spectrum CBD, LLC announces that effective immediately, Brady Bell will no longer serve as Chief Executive Officer of the company.
Daniel Huerter has been named the new CEO.
Mr. Huerter was one of Pure Spectrum’s founding members, where he played an integral role in the rapid and successful growth of the company.
Huerter has made a name for himself in the hemp industry - recognized as the first person to appear on national television discussing the benefits of CBD for athletes.
His appearance on CBS Sports took place at the 2018 Crossfit Games, where Pure Spectrum made history as the first cannabis company to partner with a professional sports organization.
Huerter takes the helm of the company he co-founded in 2016, with a goal of restoring Pure Spectrum to its past success.
“Pure Spectrum is a company well-positioned to be successful, thanks to the incredible team they have in place - many of whom I know well and have worked with closely in the past,” said Huerter. “I am excited to be back - and eager to serve the company as we focus on helping as many people as we can.”
About Pure Spectrum:
Based in Evergreen, Colorado, Pure Spectrum is committed to cultivating and crafting the highest quality hemp-derived products. This commitment means no shortcuts when it comes to their farming, processing, formulating and testing. Every stage of the process, from soil to oil, is standardized, controlled and rigorously evaluated. All Pure Spectrum products undergo batch-specific testing in multiple third-party labs to verify their contents and potencies are exactly as listed on the label, and to ensure they contain no THC. The company is a leader in transparency, publishing complete test results online. To browse Pure Spectrum’s products or learn more about the company’s testing and quality control process, visit purespectrumcbd.com.
