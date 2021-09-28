Governor Carney Announces Vaccine or Testing Requirement for Educators

Submit Release
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Department of Education (DOE) announced on Tuesday that educators, school staff, contractors, and volunteers who work in K-12 public and private schools must get vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The requirement, which will be formally issued by emergency regulation, takes effect November 1.

“There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” said Governor Carney. “Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This new requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning. These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic.”

Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find vaccination provider locations.

