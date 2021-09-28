Launch of Allcanza Software Will Change Immigration Forever

Immigration software that uses AI, language learning, and a whole lot of empathy to streamline the immigration process and helps to save tons of time and money.

UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on his long-time expertise and success as an immigration attorney and businessman, Michael E. Hendricks and his team are revolutionizing the immigration process with the launch of Allcanza , a software program that enables users to streamline the painstaking immigration process into a self-service submission process. The H&R Block of immigration filing, if you will. The U.S. receives millions of immigration application every year from Naturalizations to adjustments to Consular processes to Employment visas and everything in between and applicants spend tens thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours navigating through the legal forms and meeting with immigration attorneys – making Allcanza the perfect innovation. Allcanza is immigration made simple. With guidance every step of the way, Allcanza guides anyone with the will to answer simple questions and the desire to become an American citizen to complete, submit, and track even the most taxing government forms for a nominal fee. As an add-on, the user is able to have all documents reviewed by an immigration attorney for less than 10% of the average attorney fee.- WHO BENEFITS: Almost anyone who wants to become a United States citizen and change his or her life. WHY ALLCANZA: We believe that the journey is just as important as the destination. Applicants/users are assisted in every step of their unique immigration journey with security and confidence through language learning, artificial intelligence, and at a price they can afford. Plus, we speak human. Not legalese.- HOW DO THEY BENEFIT: Allcanza provides trustworthy immigration services to fearless visionaries with an empathetic voice. Helping applicants feel seen and heard, empowering them to reach their dreams and goals.The program is far more than any previous immigration software program. Allcanza provides various other resources such as Immigration FAQs and Language Learning. We are more than a typical “forms filling” program. We are your friends, your partners, your confidants, and your support on your journey to reach your dreams."Really what we are doing here is just simplifying the process by providing industry leading technology, customer support, explanatory videos, language learning software, and artificial intelligence that opens the door to the average person working in their own language, at their own pace, and at a price point that they can afford to reach their immigration goal with security." ~Michael E. Hendricks, Founder

Allcanza. Immigration Made Simple.