Military service members: Have you claimed your 2017 military tax credit?

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds the state’s military service members to take advantage of a refundable military tax credit before it expires. The 2017 Credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone will expire October 15, 2021, for qualifying service members.

More than 2,300 service members were eligible for the 2017 Form M99, Credit for Service in a Military Combat zone, but about 1,100 service members still have not claimed it.

The credit is $120 per month or partial month served.

“Minnesota service members earned this credit through their service in a combat zone,” said Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty. “We know this credit is important to service members and their families and we want to do all we can to make sure they claim it before it expires.”

To qualify for the credit, service members must have:

Been a Minnesota resident during the time of service

Served in a combat zone or qualified hazardous duty area during 2017

Received combat pay that is exempt from federal and Minnesota income tax

The IRS has online information about combat zone locations approved for tax benefits.

How do military service members claim this credit?

To claim the credit electronically:

M99 into the Search box. Go to www.revenue.state.mn.us and enterinto the Search box. Complete the online form to apply for the credit. For active duty members: Upload a Leave and Earnings Statement for each month of qualifying service must be uploaded For National Guard, reservists, and retired or discharged active duty members: Upload Form DD-214 for each period of qualifying service



To claim the credit by mail:

The department sent letters to more than 1,300 service members on how they may qualify for and claim the credit. Service members have already claimed more than $796,000 in refunds for the 2017 credit, with an average refund of $674. Tax credits for service in a combat zone are also available for 2018, 2019, and 2020.

