"The key is to improve yourself at least 1% every time" says, Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani at Bigleap 2021 Startup Awards.

Winners of Bigleap 2021 Startup Awards

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SidAngel, An Angel Fund for early-stage startups based in Mumbai, and Nation Builder Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vichar Mahotsav Samiti organized the Bigleap 2021 Startup Awards ceremony at Hotel Hilton on Sunday, 26th September 2021. The awards are presented across three categories - ‘The Best Startup of the Year’, ‘Women Entrepreneur of the Year’, and 'Eco startup of the Year’. Sand Bird, an electronic tractor manufacturing company, won the startup of the year award. Rutuja Udyawar, the founder of Optimum Data Analytics, a startup working on smart assistive devices for visually impaired people, won 'The women Entrepreneur of The Year' award, and Hachimichi Tech, an automated toilet seat tech company, won 'The Eco Startup of The Year' award.

The award ceremony took place in the presence of a grand jury including industry stalwarts like Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Director - Hiranandani Group, Dr. Harshadeep Kamble, Secretary - Small & Medium Enterprise, Ms. Kalpana Saroj, Chairperson - Kamani Tubes, Ms. Praveena Rai, COO - NPCI, Mr. Mahesh Joshi, Executive Director - Pitambari Products and many more. The top 20 finalist startups, along with incubation partners, were also present at the award ceremony. The startup founders are inspired and moved by the thoughts shared by Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani on improving oneself least 1 percent every time one did that same thing. Dr. Harshadeep Kamble, quoted the Economist-cum-revolutionist - ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar' and said, "Let us grow together. The world is big enough for every one of us to grow."

"Big Leap competition was a great learning experience. Guiding sessions and workshops conducted between the assessment rounds helped us tremendously with the progress of our product. This award is assurance for my entire team that we are on the right track, and it is an encouragement for our further growth path. SidAngel is doing a great job of providing a platform to budding entrepreneurs." Says Rutuja Udyawar, winner of the ‘Women Entrepreneur of the Year’ Award.

Bigleap 2021 is the second edition of the Bigleap Startup Awards. This year, the competition started in August with 500+ startup participants, out of which only the top 20 got a chance to pitch in front of the grand jury panel. The entire event wouldn't have been possible without the guidance of the advisory board, which includes Mr. Vijay Waghmare, Secretary - Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, Mr. Nikhil Meshram, Director of Finance - MMMOC, Mr. Vinit Bansode, Celebrity Graphologist & Business Coach, Mr. Dheeraj Bhagat, Co-founder, and Director -GreatPlace IT Services, Mr. Sandeep Dongre, President & Head of Business Development - Droom, Mr. Shailesh Tamgadge, CEO - Stuvio and Mr.Suraj Gaydhane, Serial Entrepreneur & Startup Mentor.

The event was sponsored by Sahakar Global, MEP Infrastructure Developers, TSI Business Park, Pitambari Products & Mystical Propack. Fifteen incubation centers and startup ecosystems have supported SidAngel's initiative to foster and build the startup ecosystem in India.

About SidAngel

SidAngel is one of India's Premier Angel Investment Network for investing in startups. The fund works intensively with startups at seed stage, to get them into the best possible shape and redefine their business model. Each year, Investors at SidAngel Invest more than $1M into 10+ companies. A strong team of 15+ members, each member is known for his/her personal network and his/her association with entrepreneurial organizations. Members are panned out in 5 different cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, and Bangalore. SidAngel's objective is to organize like minded individuals and groups of investors to promote and build the entrepreneurship ecosystem in India.

Media Contact : sagar@sidangel.com