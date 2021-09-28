Upwardly Global To Kick Off Its 2021 Virtual Gala
Star-studded event to highlight accomplishment of immigrants and refugees in the U.S. workforceNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upwardly Global, a leading workforce development organization focused on immigrant and refugee communities in the U.S., will kick off its annual gala on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. ET. In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will highlight the workforce accomplishments and milestones of refugee and immigrant communities over the last year.
“Immigrants’ contributions and innovations have played a critical part in helping us through the pandemic. They represent our grit and our resilience, our determination and our hustle,” said Upwardly Global CEO Jina Krause-Vilmar. “Immigrants are frontline workers and the researchers behind our vaccines, the tech professionals that connect us virtually and the logistics workers that go the distance. We will celebrate that our diversity has brought us this far in our collective fight against COVID-19. And together, we pledge to embrace our diversity as the catalyst for building a stronger shared future.”
This year’s gala will honor national industry leaders dedicated to diversity, inclusion, and integration into the U.S. workforce. This year’s theme challenges attendees to help reimagine what workforce integration looks like in the U.S. while asking employers to rethink their commitment to inclusive labor force.
Harit Talwar Partner at Goldman Sachs and Chair of its Consumer business, Heloisa Maruch, Legal Integration Lead at Accenture, and Shaun Smith, SVP & Chief People Officer at New York-Presbyterian Hospital are this year’s honorees. The virtual event will also feature appearances from U.S. Sen. Dick Durban, international comedian Bassem Youssef, and NBC News correspondent Vicky Nguyen, among others.
What: Upwardly Global Gala 2021
When: Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: https://chk12.com/shows/upwardly-global-gala-2021
Who:
· Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mastercard
· DJ Toy, International musician and media personality
· Bassem Youssef, Comedian, Daily Show contributor
· Harit Talwar, Partner at Goldman Sachs
· Heloisa Maruch, Acquisitions Lead at Accenture in Latin America
· Jina Krause-Vilmar, CEO, Upwardly Global
· Russell Carson, Chairman of The Carson Family Charitable Trust
· Shaun Smith, Senior Vice President & Chief People Officer for New York-Presbyterian
· Tony Goncalves, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia
· Vicky Nguyen, NBC News Investigative and Consumer Correspondent
· U.S. Senator Dick Durbin
Upwardly Global is a national nonprofit whose mission is to eliminate employment barriers for immigrant and refugee professionals, and advance the inclusion of their skills into the U.S. economy.
