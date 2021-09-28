Mentor Her: Why Women Need Female Mentors

Mentor Her Logo Founder of Mentor Her, Katie Doyle Women Helping Women

The experience of women in the workplace differentiates from men. Who better to help than other women?

When women commit to helping one another, a community of like-minded individuals flourishes and every day there is something positive to smile about.” — Katie Doyle, founder of Mentor Her

DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irish tech start-up Mentor Her believes women need to support one another in the workplace instead of relying on men to do the work on their behalf. The experiences of women in the workplace needs targeted support, who better to do that than women who have pursued that path before them?

Mentor Her is a company that offers exclusive mentoring for women, by women. Despite critics asserting that men must be brought in on the conversation, when it comes to developing individuals Mentor Her believes that women must learn to support one another and help each other rise together.

Since women have entered the workplace a stigma of competitiveness, prudence and cattiness has plagued their careers. But that’s all beginning to change. As women occupy more and more positions in executive, leadership, and C-Suite positions, they are beginning to realize that there is enough room for everybody at the top. This change in values is an idea that can be clearly seen in Mentor Her’s early start-up success.

On reflection of their career journeys, more and more women are recognizing that their journey to success differentiates from their male counterparts and should be addressed in different ways. The professional encounters of women are often balanced with personal confrontations from unconscious bias to the journey of motherhood and more serious issues of workplace harassment. Women need support from people who understand both their professional and personal paths in a safe space where they can communicate without fear of reprisal.

Mentor Her runs a six-week program five times a year, connecting motivated Mentees with Mentors who are established in key areas of the corporate world, entrepreneurship, and personal development. The six-week program, that has already seen huge success, facilitates the meeting of women who need help, with those who want to give it. Over the course of six weeks, carefully matched Mentors and Mentees meet privately for one hour to help women get ahead- they are facilitated by weekly material and access to a community of private groups, networking calls, workshops, and events.

The team behind the company and more than a thousand of their advocates believe that when women mentor one another, it helps elevate both their careers. By supporting women through connection, women can find personal supporters, champions and defenders in their industry and beyond.

Mentor Her helps women at all levels, from those just finding their footing in an industry or growing in their positions to starting a business and scaling to new markets. Ambitious, determined, and bright Mentees are matched with successful Mentors who are eager to share their knowledge. Mentor Her offers a safe space, where women can not only address, improve, and grow their professional positions but also feel secure in talking about issues like workplace interactions or maternity experiences.

The Mentor Her program is open for any woman around the world to join, women can sign up in less than five minutes as a Mentee, Mentor, or both. The next program begins on November 8th, a perfect opportunity for women to get ready to grow their professional careers in the new year. Members include women from all over the world from Dublin to Dubai, London to New York, Vancouver to Mexico City. Mentors have included big names in media and entrepreneurship alongside small business owners and executives in Facebook, Intel, Salesforce, Google, LinkedIn and Penguin among many, many others.

Katie Doyle, founder of Mentor Her, says:

“Since the beginning of Mentor Her, we have seen women around the globe offer up their knowledge and experience to help a woman come up the ladder behind them. We believe that there is nothing more empowering. When women commit to helping one another, a community of like-minded individuals flourishes and every day there is something positive to smile about. The Mentors and the Mentees who join our program every time continue to inspire with their ambition, support and dedication to helping each other get ahead.”