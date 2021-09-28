Ostomy Patient Rights Focus of Worldwide Event
World Ostomy Day highlights health care disparities among those with the lifesaving surgery
"It’s heartbreaking when we hear from people who go years without realizing that issues like leaks can be avoided with access to properly fitted ostomy supplies," says Jim Murray, President of UOAA.”KENNEBUNK, ME, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of COVID-19, health care disparities are finally getting the attention they deserve. There remain however other underserved people all around us. Anyone you encounter in daily life may have an ostomy but you’d never know it. They may have had ostomy surgery from birth or as a treatment for cancer or inflammatory bowel disease. An ostomy may have saved their lives after a traffic accident, combat injuries, or a case of sepsis. Up to a million people of all ages and backgrounds living in the U.S. are estimated to be living with an ostomy or continent diversion according to United Ostomy Associations of America, Inc. (UOAA).
— Jim Murray, President of UOAA
Most people fortunate enough to have access to an ostomy nurse and emotional support from organizations like UOAA are living a full and active life after ostomy surgery. Many others however are not so fortunate. Stigmas and misinformation about what is simply another way of going to the bathroom, make it a topic not usually discussed. "It’s heartbreaking when we hear from people who go years without realizing that issues like leaks can be avoided with access to properly fitted ostomy supplies. Others do not know that they can swim, play sports, have kids, or simply aspire to a better quality of life," says Jim Murray, President of UOAA.
On October 2, 2021, everyone is invited to support this community on World Ostomy Day, and share the theme “Ostomates’ Rights Are Human Rights, anytime and anywhere!" The COVID-19 Pandemic has magnified health care disparities around the world for this population that continues to have limited access to specialized care, affordable ostomy supplies, pre-surgery consultation, and the emotional support they need for a positive quality of life.
When patients are given the proper care and support as outlined in the Ostomy and Continent Diversion Patient Bill of Rights in the United States, their opportunities are limitless. Those in need can connect to trusted resources and over 300 Affiliated Support Groups provided by UOAA at ostomy.org.
Follow #WorldOstomyDay online this year and you’ll see hundreds of people of all ages taking part in the Virtual Run for Resilience Ostomy 5k, embracing life with an ostomy, and speaking out for their #ostomyrights.
The Ostomy 5k is a major fundraiser for UOAA a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. It is supported by Exclusive Diamond Sponsor Hollister Inc. and Platinum Sponsor ConvaTec with additional Bronze Sponsor support from Coloplast, Safe n Simple, and KEM Enterprises, Inc.- Osto-EZ-Vent.
