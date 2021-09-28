Utah-Based Commercial Cleaning Company DBS Building Services Applies "Greener" Janitorial Products

Commercial Cleaning Services

The products used by DBS Building Services meet Green Seal/EcoLogo environmental standards.

DBS Building Services provides Commercial Cleaning from Carpet to Janitorial Services in Salt Lake City, Utah County, Tooele, Park City, and Ogden Area.” — Ed Domingues

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year is going through a time of worldwide adaptation due to the related events caused by COVID-19.

To help with this change, DBS Building Services is committed to making a difference in such a delicate moment of recovery as we are living.

DBS Building Services is applying Green Cleaning to make your environment safer, protect your health, provide better air quality, and help the environment.

The company creates customized processes for green cleaning and LEED Certification.

What is LEED?

According to the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED means Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings.

LEED certification is the most used green building rating system and a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

Also, the USGBC states that Millions of people are working in LEED-certified buildings all around.

DBS Building Services is a LEED-certified company, and the partners receiving these green cleaning services have been enjoying this benefit.

DBS Building Services is taking the steps and serve as an example towards being greener so that everyone can benefit from the change.

DBS Building Services provides Commercial Cleaning from Carpet to Janitorial Services in Salt Lake City, Utah County, Tooele, Park City, and Ogden Area.

Visit DBS Building Services website and see how you can benefit from a greener environment.