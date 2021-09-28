Business, technology, and lifestyle newsmakers air on FOX Business in Trending Today’s Latest Episode

Trending Today

JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, USA, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trending Today , airing on Fox Business, keeps you in the know with headliners in business, technology, and lifestyle news. The latest episode aired Saturday, September 25th, and is now streaming.The show heads to Palm Beach, Florida, to attend one of the top charity events of the social season, the Habitat for Humanity gala. Held at the Breakers Hotel in West Palm Beach, the gala raises money to provide housing for those in need. The year’s theme, “No Place Like Home,” brought entertainment inspired by The Wizard of Oz for a night of glitz, glam, and good deeds.In technology news, Trending Today talks with Macro Integration Services , one of the leading IT providers for major retail stores and recognizable brands. Macro Integration Services keeps companies running and customers happy by providing hardware and software solutions to retail chains, restaurants, and grocery and convenience stores. “Retail chains are outsourcing their IT needs, and we provide that service—everything point of sale tools to digital signage and network infrastructure,” says Bart Collins, President, and Co-founder of Macro Integration Services. Krispy Kreme Donuts, one of Macro Integration’s clients, praises the company for its fast, responsive services that enhance the customer experience.Also making tech headlines is InCorpus , a Switzerland-based company that created an app to train and track elite athletes. Incorpus works with a smart device to measure an athlete’s level of fatigue and recovery. ”InCorpus is designed to determine an athlete’s best energy profile to improve performance and prevent injuries, says Nicolas Bourdillon, Chief Research Officer, InCorpus By Be Care Inc. InCorpus analyzes the autonomous nervous system to identify eight sub-categories of fatigue to keep athletes safe and at optimal performance. A dashboard interface and heart monitor help athletes and their coaches manage training loads. Antoine Bizet, a professional freerider, uses the InCorpus app daily to assess his energy level and understand how much he can push himself on mountain bike rides while preventing injuries.Iconic guitar company Gibson talks with Trending Today about its heritage brand and modern-day vision for making music. “Our vision is being the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brand. We are leveraging our iconic past, the sound and shape of guitars while leaning into the innovative future,” says James “JC” Curleigh, CEO of Gibson. The company balances brand-building with its philanthropic focus through Gibson Gives, which provides replacement guitars to those in need.Next, Trending Today heads to Bristol, Virginia, to tour Olde Farm, attracting golfers, foodies, and vacationers to its pastoral scenery, championship course, and famous farm-to-table cuisine. “It’s really about the whole farm experience with championship conditions on the golf course daily. Olde Farm is one of the jewels of the golfing community,” says Josh Pope, Golf Course Superintendent of Olde Farm. “The golf course is the vision of architect Bobby Weed and Olde Farm founder Jim McGloughlin. They wanted to create a course that didn’t move much earth and showcased the natural beauty of the golf course.”The show wraps with an inspiring story of entrepreneurship and reinvention from Tennessee Hills Distillery. Owner Stephen Callahan and his wife Jessica left corporate careers to open a craft distillery in an 1840s building in downtown Jonesboro. “Right now, we have about 13 products ranging from bourbon and vodkas, including vodka lemon drop made with real lemons,” says Stephen Callahan. The craft distillery produces approximately 1000 bottles a week with plans to add more products, including a flavored whiskey wine.About Trending Today:Trending Today is a business show that features entrepreneurs and companies disrupting and innovating the business world. Learn how they build their brands as guests share their stories, passion, knowledge, and expertise to inspire entrepreneurship. Trending Today airs on Fox Business on Saturdays at 12:30 pm EST. Learn more about the show at www.TrendingToday.com

