Hispanic Heritage Environmental Festival at Sandy Point Oct. 2

September 28, 2021

Event Continues Outreach to Grow Stewardship and Involvement

Photo by Stephen Badger, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sandy Point State Park will host a Hispanic Heritage Environmental Festival on Oct. 2. Presented by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Chesapeake Conservancy, Corazon Latino, and the National Park Service, and Defensores De La Cuenca, the event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features boat rides, Zumba classes, fishing demonstrations, food trucks, and more.

“We welcome everyone to come and enjoy our large day-use facilities, the water access, and the new natural features we have added here at Sandy Point State Park,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “We are proud to host this Hispanic Heritage Month event, building on our continuing outreach to Maryland’s Hispanic and Latino communities, including the annual Es Mi Parque program, a Spanish-language translation of our COMPASS licensing portal, and recruiting additional bilingual staff.”

Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed Sept. 15-Oct. 15 Hispanic Heritage Month, to honor and celebrate the fact Maryland’s growing Hispanic population is strong and vibrant and a key part of the fabric of our state.