Forgeahead Solutions Gets AWS Partner Designation for Serverless Computing Services

Forgeahead Solutions is now a Select AWS Consulting Partner

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forgeahead Solutions, a leader in SaaS Product Development, based out of Mountain View, CA, has been recognised by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an AWS Service Delivery Partner. The AWS Partners are technically validated for having experience delivering and providing consultancy on specific AWS services. The designation demonstrates that the cloud consulting and solutions company has successfully built technical proficiency in and demonstrated success in delivering three AWS service offerings under Serverless Computing - Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon API Gateway, and Amazon Lambda—for its clients.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) service delivery partner designation recognizes specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success in a specific AWS service or technology area. Forgeahead now joins the ranks of more than 1,000 APN partners worldwide that are delivering innovative solutions with the help of AWS’s global infrastructure, scale, and technologies.

"We’re excited to join the AWS Partner Network (APN). We've demonstrated special technical proficiency in Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon API Gateway, and Amazon Lambda. As a result of meeting these criteria, we have been awarded an APN designation as a Service Delivery Partner (SDP) in all three services. We're geared to help our customers run their most mission-critical workloads on AWS, and to make serverless technology their differentiator.", said Ashish Shah, CEO at Forgeahead.

About AWS Lambda

AWS Lambda powers developer workloads by providing an easy way to run code in response to events and automatically manage capacity. You can run code for virtually any type of application or backend service - all with zero administration. Your code is available when you need it and scales automatically, from a few requests per day to thousands per second. With Lambda, you pay only for the compute time you consume - there is no charge when your code isn’t running.

About Amazon DynamoDB

DynamoDB is a fast and flexible NoSQL database service for all applications that need consistent, single-digit millisecond latency at any scale. It is a fully managed cloud database and supports both document and key-value store models. Its flexible data model, reliable performance, and automatic scaling of throughput capacity, makes it a great fit for mobile, web, gaming, ad tech, IoT, and many other applications.

About Amazon API Gateway

Amazon API Gateway is a fully managed service that makes it easy for developers to create, publish, maintain, monitor, and secure APIs at any scale. It allows customers to create an API using AWS Lambda functions and Amazon DynamoDB data sources without having to provision or manage any infrastructure. With just a few clicks in the AWS Management Console, customers can create an API that acts as a front door for applications to access data stored in Amazon S3 buckets or request that Amazon Cognito user pools provide authentication.

SaaS offerings are growing rapidly in popularity. With SaaS, customers experience faster time to value with lower up-front costs and more agile deployment options than traditional on-premises software. Forgeahead leverages its technical expertise to help companies build their own cloud applications quickly and cost effectively on AWS, enabling them to shift IT resources from infrastructure management to high-value activities like developing new product features or delivering services.

About Forgeahead

Forgeahead is a SaaS product development company based out of Mountain View, California. Forgeahead's Build as a Service (BaaS) is a revolutionary new model of product development that brings advanced UX Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Serverless Architecture, SaaS Product Development, DevOps, and Quality Assurance together in one flexible package. Forgeahead has worked with 300+ customers across the globe for over 22 years with a 97% customer retention rate. To know more about Forgeahead, visit www.forgeahead.io