Supplements manufacturer Laboratoria Natury officially opens new factory in Poland
Laboratoria Natury (Maabarot Products Ltd. group) officially opens its new, 7 sq.m. production plant for syrups, drops, pectin gummies and chocolate molds.WARSAW, POLAND, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratoria Natury, a company operating on the international pharmaceutical market, officially opens its new production plant in Lublin, Poland. The seven thousand sq.m. plant’s, pharmaceutical standard technological lines have already been launched, including an innovative line for the production of dietary supplements in chocolate forms. The event coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Polish company joining the international group, Maabarot Products Ltd.
The new factory is equipped with innovative lines for the production of syrups, drops, pectin gummies and chocolate molds. Currently, 85 people currently work in the Polish plant, but ultimately, after reaching full production capacity, employment will exceed over 100 employees. In addition to the production halls, there is also: a research and development department, a specialized laboratory, an office and high-bay warehouse. In recent months, all necessary production trials, implementation studies and product stability tests have been performed.
Today Laboratoria Natury develops and manufactures (as a contract manufacturer, i.e. commissioned by other entities) several categories of products. They include syrups for children and adults, drops, oils, tonics, functional drinks and pectin gummies. The company specializes in developing “clean label” products, which means that these products do not contain any preservatives, artificial colors and flavors.
However, what distinguishes the Polish company is the creation of a special zone in the new plant for the production of LLP (Long Life Probiotics) products containing live bacteria cultures. The production has been designed in such a way as to limit the negative influence of external factors (humidity and temperature) on their stability and quality. Thanks to the use of innovative technology, the products from the new plant are characterized by a 24-month period of keeping the declared content of probiotics. Only selected probiotic strains with documented origins and physiological effects confirmed in scientific studies are used in the production of LLP Probites and LLP Probidrops.
Up until a decade ago, Laboratoria Natury was a much smaller entity based in the Polish city of Lublin. At that time, the main area of activity was herbal syrups and juices, including from aloes. The breakthrough in the company's development was in 2011, when it joined forces with the Israeli investor, Maabarot Products Ltd. The holding currently includes six companies: Altman Health, Biopet, Halavit, Anlit, Laboratoria Natury (Poland), Algaia (France) and Biopet (Turkey) and employs over 500 people in total, generating a turnover of over 150 million Euros per year. Maabarot has specialized in the field of child nutrition technology, the production of healthy food and dietary supplements for over 60 years. Their take-over of Laboratoria Naturynot only involves capital support, but also providing Israeli know-how.
- The expanded plant enables us to further develop globally and strengthens our position on the market. The larger area, new laboratory and specialized machines give the opportunity to produce internationally unique molds that could not be produced in the previous location. These are i.a. probiotics in oil forms and in a child-friendly form of functional sugar-free chocolates. I am glad that it is in Lublin that we can continue to develop, and the city and its representatives create a very good atmosphere for business - emphasized Sylwia Tandejko, President of the Management Board of the company.
- The new production plant opens up many new development options for us - said Efrat Gilat, president of Maabarot Products Ltd. - At this stage we want to constantly expand the scope of our production and increase the number of satisfied customers. We are already exporting products from Poland to markets throughout the entire European Union, the Middle East - including Israel, Asia Pacific, the United States and Africa. The company, however, still wants to expand abroad, and the construction of the plant is to enable it to win the market of other countries around the world - added Efrat Gilat.
The Maabarot investment in Poland is not only a "bridgehead" of sales and logistics in the European Union, but a key branch responsible for research and development and the production of innovative products.
The investment in Lublin is therefore Maabarot's response to the constantly growing global demand for probiotic supplements.
Jan Matysik
Cumulus PR
+48 602706235
jan.matysik@cumuluspr.pl