DNREC Seeks Entries for Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest

Submissions This Year Focus on Chesapeake Bay Watershed

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control invites photographers of all ages and skill levels to enter this year’s Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest. Hosted by the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship, the contest aims to share the beauty of Delaware’s diverse environment while acting as a vivid reminder that everything that happens on land directly affects what happens in our waterways.

A watershed is all the land that water moves across or under while flowing to a specific body of water. Only images from Delaware’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay watershed will be accepted this year. Contest judges will be looking for striking photographic images of Delaware’s waterways, landscapes, sustainable watershed practices, native plants and animals, and agricultural practices.

Registration for the Delaware Watersheds photo contest opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. All entries must be submitted by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. A judging panel consisting of DNREC staff — a photographer, an educator and an environmental scientist — will determine finalists whose entries are voted on at the Delaware Watersheds Facebook page. Facebook voting will pick the winning photograph.

The winning photographer will receive a prize pack consisting of a $250 Visa gift card, a Delaware State Parks Annual Pass for 2022, a signed certificate from Governor John Carney and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, a print of the winning photograph, a feature published in Outdoor Delaware online magazine, and additional goodies.

To enter the Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest, participants should fill out the online submission form, which includes providing a description with the entrant’s name, phone number, address, email address, and the location where the image was taken. Those submitting photos will click on the map in the submission form or use their device’s GPS locator to show where the photo was taken within the Chesapeake Bay watershed. A legal parent or guardian must complete the form for contestants under the age of 18. Images must be at least 1650 by 2100 pixels (but no larger than 10MB) resolution, and the digital image must be submitted in .jpeg or .png format. Only photos that meet the criteria, along with a completed form, will be accepted.

