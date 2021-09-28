Soaring Adoption of Commercial infrastructure is to Provide an Impetus to the Growth of the Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

According to Fact.MR, from 2016-2020, sales of aluminum curtain walls surpassed a market value of nearly US$ 31 Bn in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of around 9%.

DUBAI, IRELAND, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The aluminium curtain wall revenue surpassed a market value exceeding US$ 33 Bn in 2020, according to Fact.MR. Aluminum curtain wall’s sustainability and durability is driving the sales for the industry.Thus, in the forecast period, the aluminium curtain walls industry is expected to surpass a CAGR of 10% by surpassing a market value of US$ 82 Bn from 2021 to 2031.Key Points Covered in Aluminium Curtain Wall Industry Analysis• Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031• Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth• Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis• Competition Mapping and Benchmarking• Market Share Analysis• Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate• COVID-19 Impact on Aluminium Curtain Wall Market and How to Navigate• Recommendation on Key Winning StrategiesAccording to Fact.MR, from 2016-2020, sales of aluminum curtain walls surpassed a market value of nearly US$ 31 Bn in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of around 9%.Request a Sample to get extensive insights into the Aluminum curtain wall Market at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4589 Competitive LandscapeInnovation and development of longer renovation cycles of products are expected to shape the competition among market players as customers are looking for permanent solutions in aluminium curtain wall products in the market.The market includes the presence of large-scale and medium-scale aluminum curtain wall manufacturers . The major players include Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A.; EFCO Corporation; GUTMANN AG; HansenGroup Ltd.; and Kawneer Company, Inc. These companies are making huge investments in research and development for introducing eco-friendly systems.Furthermore, they are emphasizing on strengthening their regional presence by collaborating with other companies for augmenting their market presence and achieving a competitive edge. For instance, in 2017, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. completed the acquisition of EFCO Corporation to enhance its growth strategies, increase its presence in the mid-size commercial buildings segment, extend its product offerings, and expand its geographic presence across the U.S.Additionally, the acquisition enabled EFCO Corporation to capitalize on the market, product, and operational opportunities.In addition, increasing demand for energy efficient solutions for commercial and public infrastructures has spurred demand for aluminium curtain walls. Thus, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR close to 10%, generating market revenue worth US$ 82 Bn by 2031.Aluminium curtain walls are gaining importance as they are sustainable and environmentally friendly. In addition, governments of developing regions are focusing on reducing carbon emission and deducting operational costs.Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4589 Segments Covered in the ReportThis report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments. For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum curtain wall market report based on type, application, and region:Type Outlook• Stick-built• Semi-unitized• UnitizedApplication Outlook• Commercial• ResidentialRegional Outlook• North America• Latin America• Europe• East Asia• South Asia• Oceania• Middle East & AfricaKey Takeaways of Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Study• Commercial applications of aluminum curtain walls account for 73% of the total revenue• Stick-built curtain walls to yield around 25% of total revenue• Unitized aluminum curtain walls are poised to hold 2/3rd of total market demand• Residential applications will likely register 2.7x growth until 2031• East Asia leads global sales with over 1/4th share of the total market value• U.S to account for 3 out of 10 aluminum curtain wall sales, growing at 8% CAGR• India and China to emerge as potential expansion hotspots for prominent manufacturers• Semi-unitized aluminum curtain walls to expand at a CAGR exceeding 10% through 2031“Aluminum is a sustainable material which works in favour of manufacturers. However, the competitive landscape will be shaped by market players that adapt to the rising need for energy efficient infrastructure and cost-efficient installations.” says the Fact.MR AnalystGet a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4589 About the Chemical and Material Division at Fact.MRExpert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemical and material team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.Have a Look at Related Research Insights:Portable Rolling Toolbox Market Forecast Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2021 to 2031 – Know more at https://www.factmr.com/report/portable-rolling-toolbox-market Plastic Kegs Market Forecast Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2021 to 2031 – Know more at https://www.factmr.com/report/plastic-kegs-market Parenteral Drugs Packaging Market Forecast Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2021 to 2031 – Know more at https://www.factmr.com/report/parenteral-drugs-packaging-market About Fact.MRMarket research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583E: sales@factmr.comSource: Fact.MR