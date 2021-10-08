Leading Print Company Citicap Channels Outstanding In Their Field Through Continued Expansion

Book Printing | Stationery | Packaging | Invitations | Consultancy Book Printing - You THINK... We PRINT!!! Stationery - You THINK... We PRINT!!!

The New Delhi based print company is now one of the fastest-growing printers in the USA.

You THINK... We PRINT!!!” — Ashish Bansal

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading print company Citicap Channels Ltd-www.printprinters.com, is thrilled to share that over 31 years on, it is continuing to experience positive reception to its diverse range of printing services. Recognized for its services covering all kinds of book printing, packaging, corporate / social stationery, etc. Today, its major markets span the US, Canada, Middle East, and Europe.

The New Delhi based print company is now one of the fastest-growing printers in the USA.

Diverse Offerings and Exceptional Customer Service: Citicap Channels’ recipe for success continues to drive business.

The New Delhi-based printers continue to enjoy growth after 31 years in the business.

Leading print company Citicap Channels Ltd, trading as Printprinters, is thrilled to share that over 31 years on, it is continuing to experience positive reception to its diverse range of printing services. The company, recognized for its broad selection of services within the hardcover bookbinding category and its softcover binding, packaging, corporate stationery, and printing of all types from greeting cards to posters, was established in 1990 in New Delhi. Today, its major markets span the US, Canada, Middle East, and Europe.

At the heart of Citicap Channels’ ethos is the company's commitment to superb craftsmanship and exceptional customer service. Its desire to continually innovate and onboard new technologies have enabled it to maintain its position as a top provider of quality print services. Currently, it offers over 50 services spanning decorative printing such as foiling, embossing, gilding; occasional printing from invites to programs and catalogs; branded stationery for social, school, and corporate settings; and custom packaging and logistics.

With such a diverse range of offerings, Citicap Channels’ Printprinters seeks to continue its growth and further establish its position as a prime print services provider

“It is truly an exciting time for Citicap Channels," shares CEO Ashish Bansal. "We are now one of the fastest-growing printing companies in the USA, and as we continue to innovate and grow, we look forward to welcoming new customers into the Citicap Channels family and bringing them with us on our journey.”

Since its humble beginnings in 1990, Citicap Channels has produced over 6.5 million books, five million stationery items, and two million customized invites and gifts. Customers are central to the company’s process, with their needs being the number one priority. From initial consultations through to delivery/logistics, each customer is kept up to date every step of the way. On average, they save up to 35% on printing costs and receive unmatched customer service and guaranteed timely delivery.

“A partnership with Citicap Channels is a partnership for life,” continued Bansal, “we have formed incredible relationships over the past number of years and consider many of our customers both friends and business partners.”

For new companies with relatively small requirements and well-established businesses with complex logistical needs, Citicap Channels’ experience is invaluable. The company is well-positioned to assist in solving any issues that customers have encountered elsewhere due to its long history in the print industry.

For customers looking to print today, please visit www.printprinters.com to uncover the complete range of services.

About Citicap Channels

Founded in 1990 by the late Mr. Ramesh Bansal, Citicap Channels Ltd is primarily a book printing company that has since expanded operations to include a vast range of printing services. Now managed by CEO Ashish Bansal, the company has a U.S. presence and significant customers in the US, Canada, the UK, France, the Middle East, Germany, Holland, and Spain.

Citicap Channels Ltd’s mission is to consistently deliver the finest quality commercial printing timely and exceed customer's expectations to enhance customer satisfaction.

Testimonials

“Since our inception in 2002, we have trusted the printing, bindery, and delivery of our guides to Ashish Bansal with Citicap Channels, Ltd. Our customer base is comprised of financial aid and career services departments at universities and state-level and regional U.S. government workforce programs throughout the country who require and expect high-level print quality.", Darby Binder, Operations Manager, Rapid Guide LLC

"The service we received was exceptional in terms of value for money, quality, and customer service. The turnaround of our order for the delivery of 10,000 catalogs was very quick.", Fraser Simpson and Associates ltd, Magictricks.co.uk

“By the way, I did get the Bibles and books. Very nice work and excellent packaging.”, Yakov

Media Inquiries

Please direct media inquiries to:

INDIA – +91 11 4304 3388 / +91 99100 87788

USA – +1 202 470 0880

Email – print ( @ ) printprinters dot com

Website – www.printprinters.com

Social Channels

Facebook – www.facebook.com/citicapchannels

LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/citicapchannels/

Instagram – www.instagram.com/citicapchannels/

Twitter – www.twitter.com/citicapchannels

Additional Information

'Citicap Channels' full range of services include:

• Hard/Flexi bound books for coffee table books, children's books, fiction, non-fiction, educational books, and religious tomes

• Hardcover binding including cloth case with book jacket, hard-case binding with foil-laminated, paper, or other kinds of cover, half-cloth half-case binding, PVC, flexo-cover, and hardcover with hidden wire-o

• Softbound books sewn and adhesive

• Board books

• Packaging

• Catalogs/directories/dictionaries/albums

• Saddle-stitched binding

• Wire-o/spiral books

• Stationery for corporate, social, event, and school settings

• Jigsaw puzzles

• Invites, cards, and greetings

• Posters, brochures, profiles, and yearbooks

• Foiling, embossing, debossing, gilding, rounded corners, perforation, cut-out in the • cover, elastic book bands, color variants of head & tail bands, color book edge, bookmarks, etc.

• Pasting in C.D.s / DVDs

• Slipcases for books

• Spot and flood - varnish coating / uv coating / aqueous coating, foil lamination – gloss / matte / velvet / soft touch / textured

Media Contact

Printprinters

print ( @ ) printprinters dot com

http://www.printprinters.com