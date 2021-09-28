Battersea Evolution in London Launches the Inspirational Purpose-Built Event Venue
With the ability to host up to 4000 guests, Battersea Evolution provides a great venue in the middle of London for bespoke exhibitions and events. Boasting a 5,500sqm purpose-built floor space with 8m high ceilings, this venue can be transformed for any occasion.
The venue also houses a built-in theatre making it ideal for hosting film premieres or conferences. Their grand outdoor space lends itself well to red carpet events and is perfect for the summertime. Not to mention the venue is open 24/7, so the fun never has to stop!
Plus Exhibition Stands, part of the Plus Group, is an exclusive exhibition stand design company renowned for designing and creating custom-made event stands. From festivals to executive dinners, the possibilities for what you can achieve with this space are as big as your imagination will stretch.
On the launch of this new venue, Tom Bristow, Managing Director of the Plus Group, said, “the arrival of the dynamic, purpose-built event space has been much anticipated – and it certainly doesn’t disappoint”.
More than ever, it is essential to put a unique stamp on your event to stand out from the crowd. A memorable event provides excellent exposure for any business. The Battersea Evolution venue in London, takes pride in possessing endless branding opportunities for prospective clients to take full advantage of.
Companies looking to host events can hire a highly skilled team of designers at Plus Exhibition Stands to create unforgettable exhibition stands, with designs tailor-made to compliment any occasion, taking advantage of the blank canvas this expansive space offers.
Founded in 2001, the original Evolution event space has a rich history of hosting prestigious events, meaning they can be trusted to deliver an excellent service to their clients. Previous events at Battersea Evolution include the Sports Industry Awards 2021, the Telegraph Ski and Snowboard Festival, and the Microsoft UK Christmas party 2019, making this venue one of the hottest tickets in town.
Situated in the heart of the iconic Battersea Park, there are many transport links available. And with an increased need for accessibility via public transport in the centre of London, the new opening of the Battersea Power Station underground station means Battersea Evolution has never been more accessible, making it the ideal location to host any big event.
Plus Exhibition Stands is dedicated to helping their clients turn their event space vision into a reality. With a vast area of systems, Plus Exhibition Stands builds, designs and supplies bespoke event space stands at Battersea Evolution and all major UK venues all inclusive with FREE 3D visual designs.
About Plus Exhibition Stands:
Plus Exhibition Stands, a division of The Plus Group, is an exhibition stand builder and supplier based in Stoke-on-Trent, in the heart of the UK. Our clients range from start-ups to multinationals. Our diverse range of employees provide an exciting mix of hard-earned knowledge, fresh talent and creativity, which gives our exhibition display stands a ‘wow’ factor that just works.
