Liti Capital Raises Strategic Investment and Joins Forces with GDA Capital to Revolutionize Litigation Financing

Liti Capital secures an investment and partners with leading blockchain capital markets ecosystem to accelerate adoption of its disruptive new digital assets

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liti Capital SA, the Swiss-based litigation funding provider that is reinventing private equity investing by leveraging blockchain technology, has engaged growth and blockchain capital markets specialists GDA Capital to accelerate the global adoption and utility of its revolutionary new digital assets.GDA Capital is also making a strategic investment into Liti Capital to further accelerate Liti Capital’s first mover advantage in this explosive niche.

GDA Capital will bring its expertise in growing companies internationally by implementing class-leading initiatives that will help raise awareness for Liti Capital’s mission of giving everyone the opportunity to invest in one of the world’s fastest-growing asset classes: litigation finance, an asset class traditionally only available to elite families and hedge funds.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Liti Capital to support them in their mission to disrupt traditional private equity while helping consumers around the world access this asset class,” says Michael Gord, co-founder, and CEO of GDA Capital.

In addition to helping Liti Capital reach more users, GDA Capital will provide proprietary research into the latest innovations in litigation finance, and make recommendations on how to target new markets, in particular Asia and the Middle East.

“Liti Capital’s mission has always been to democratise private equity and make it available to everyone. Working with GDA Capital is a key step in us achieving our goals,” says Andy Christen, co-founder and Chief Vision and Operations Officer at Liti Capital.

Liti Capital is spearheading the arbitration lawsuit on behalf of a group of traders who lost millions of dollars of trades on 19 May 2021 when Binance inexplicably froze their accounts for approximately one hour.

It is believed that this case - the first ever group action case in the crypto sector - will be a landmark event in defining how organisations operating in the sector behave and treat their customers.

Since Liti Capital’s launch in early 2021, it has raised $19 million to secure assets of up to $200 million which, if successful, will pay out a dividend to token holders.



- ends -

For all media enquiries, please contact:

pr@liticapital.com / +44 (0)7943774236

Notes to editors

About Liti Capital

Liti Capital is bringing the litigation asset class to everyone through Blockchain technology with LITI tokens, an equity token that is a share of stock in Liti Capital SA. The launch of LITI and wLITI tokens allows any investor to engage in the high-performing litigation finance market previously only available to elite investors.

www.liticapital.com

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital provides digital asset companies with access to growth capital, as well as providing access to advisory services on digital asset transactions. GDA Capital is a capital markets organization that provides solutions to accredited investors and disruptive technology companies.