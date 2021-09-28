Aspire Systems among India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2021 for the third consecutive year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems India (Pvt) Limited has been recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2021 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The Great Place to Work® Certification is presented to organizations that put forward outstanding people practices that are focused on employee experiences. As part of the institution’s annual research in India, they assess several organizations to identify India’s 100 Best Workplaces for Women based on the inclusion practices, the experience of women employees on key parameters, and representation of women across all hierarchical levels.
Commenting on this achievement, Dinesh Kumar T K, Vice President, Human Resources, Aspire Systems, said, “We are honored to receive this award third year in a row. Every appreciation is an encouragement to work towards greater heights. From an organizational standpoint, an inclusive work environment is one of the key aspects that Aspire ensures to its employees. Our workforce comprises 30% of women globally. The award is a testimony of our belief and efforts towards building an inclusive workplace.
We have many initiatives in practice that focus on women employees such as a robust training program for women returning to work after maternity, extended leave benefits after a maternity break, and an exclusive development program combined with mentoring for women with leadership potential.
As a people-centric organization, our focus has always been on providing a healthy work culture that ensures the well-being of Aspirians. During the pandemic, we launched several initiatives, including an individual insurance cover of INR 2 lakhs per family member and reimbursement of vaccination cost up to a maximum of INR 2000 per member for Aspirians and their families.” adds Dinesh.
The Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized globally and every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries, across more than 20 industries take part in the assessment.
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 250 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises in Banking, Insurance, Retail, and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the current digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies helps companies run smart business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company currently has over 4200 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute. To know more about Aspire Systems, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/
