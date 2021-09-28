IVI, Texas Children’s Hospital, and Baylor College of Medicine partner for collaborative vaccine research
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, and Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote and further academic research collaborations.
The collaboration is envisioned to include: (1) exchange of scientists between institutions; (2) collaborative research in vaccine development; (3) the sharing of scholarly and scientific materials, and (4) steps toward establishing an international collaborating office of IVI in a formal academic relationship with the Section of Pediatric Tropical Medicine in the Department of Pediatrics at Baylor.
Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, said: “I am extremely pleased to announce a new partnership agreement between IVI and Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, two institutions that have been at the forefront of advancing and advocating for a global, equitable, and collective effort for COVID-19 vaccine development and access. This collaboration will give significant momentum to IVI’s work on vaccines for global health, and we look forward to accelerating vaccine research in poverty-associated infectious diseases with the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development.”
“Since 1996 when I first visited the IVI in Seoul, I’ve deeply admired its vision and commitment to vaccines for global health,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor and co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development. “We are long-standing brothers and sisters in this space, and it’s especially meaningful for me to cement this connection.”
“Expanding our global reach alongside IVI will open a wide range of opportunities for our center and most importantly for our team of scientists,” said Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi, also co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and associate dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor. “We will be able to share and learn from each other and lead new and innovative ideas in vaccine development for many neglected and emerging infectious diseases.”
About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). IVI has 36 countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including the Republic of Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.
Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, chikungunya, group A strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int.
About Baylor College of Medicine
Baylor College of Medicine (www.bcm.edu) in Houston is recognized as a health sciences university and is known for excellence in education, research and patient care. It is the only private medical school in the greater southwest and is ranked 22nd among medical schools for research and 17th for primary care by U.S. News & World Report. Baylor is listed 20th among all U.S. medical schools for National Institutes of Health funding and No. 1 in Texas. Located in the Texas Medical Center, Baylor has affiliations with seven teaching hospitals and jointly owns and operates Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center, part of CHI St. Luke’s Health. Currently, Baylor has more than 3,000 trainees in medical, graduate, nurse anesthesia, physician assistant, orthotics and genetic counseling as well as residents and postdoctoral fellows. Follow Baylor College of Medicine on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/BaylorCollegeOfMedicine) and Twitter (http://twitter.com/BCMHouston).
About Texas Children’s Hospital
Texas Children’s Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children’s hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children’s has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women’s health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children’s care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children’s Health Plan, the nation’s first HMO for children; Texas Children’s Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children’s Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that’s channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children’s Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.
About Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development
Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development is one of the leading vaccine development centers in the world. Established in Washington DC as the Sabin Vaccine Institute Product Development Partnership (PDP) in the year 2000 and after relocating to the Texas Medical Center in 2011, it rebranded as Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development. For the past two decades it has acquired an international reputation as a non-profit PDP, advancing vaccines for poverty-related neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and emerging infectious diseases of pandemic importance. In addition, it builds and strengthens capacity for vaccine development locally and with foreign nations and leads global efforts to guide and influence vaccine policy and advocacy through “vaccine diplomacy” as an international bridge for peace and vaccine development capacity.
