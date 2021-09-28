Integrated Smart Toilet Market Size To Reach USD 2026.6 Million By The End of 2027 At A CAGR of 10.7% - Valuates Reports

Toto is the largest manufacturer of Integrated Smart Toilets and owns more than 17% share.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Smart Toilet Market Statistics 2027
In 2020, the global Integrated Smart Toilet market size was US$ 982.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2026.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Integrated Smart Toilets Market- Key Players
Toto, LIXIL, HeGII, Jomoo, Kohler, Arrow, Dongpeng, Villeroy & Boch, Duravit, ROCA, ViVi, HUIDA, are some of the key players, functioning in the global Integrated Smart Toilets market. Toto is the largest manufacturer of Integrated Smart Toilets and owns more than 17% share. LIXIL is the follower, contributing 11.28% share in 2020. The industry is concentrated and the top 5 players account for the 60% share globally.
The smart toilet, which was popularised in Japan in the 1980s and is used in 80 percent of Japanese households, is considered an innovation in health and personal care due to its special features that are aimed to improve even the most basic personal wellness routine.
To address the need for space conservation in most homes, most smart toilets allow for in-wall cisterns or the installation of cisterns and flush buttons into the wall. Some units, on the other hand, integrate cistern and button into the pan itself.
Aside from wellness and comfort, improvements in health and hygiene are the most common benefits of the smart toilet.
Due to the wash-and-dry function, rimless technology and other automated and hands-free functions, this modern toilet fixture is deemed more hygienic than the average toilet. In fact, one distributor claimed that it reduced the risk of urinary tract infections after a six-month study in a nursing home.
As a result of its hands-free features as well, the modern toilet fixture benefits people with disabilities as well as the aging population who have limited mobility.
Moreover, due to the toilet’s smart features, homeowners can save on toilet papers and cleaning materials and products.

Integrated Smart Toilet Market By Type
0 Wall-Mounted
0 Floor-Standing

Integrated Smart Toilet Market By Application
0 Household
0 Commercial

Integrated Smart Toilet Market By Region
0 North America
0 Rest of Asia-Pacific
0 Europe
0 Latin America
0 Middle East & Africa

