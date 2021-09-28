Indian entrepreneurs chart out a strong growth path - Rudhrah Keshav establishes MediaOfficers and Rudhrah Technovations

Rudhrah Keshav

Entrepreneurs like Rudhrah Keshav have contributed their bit to the growth of India’s economy through their successful ventures and startups.

MOHALI, PUNJAB, INDIA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past decade has registered an exponential growth in entrepreneurship in India. This is due to many factors including a dynamic and congenial business environment, increased internet usage and penetration, a strong and supporting eco system, the new mind set of out of the box solutions for business problems, and rapid technological advancements.

Entrepreneurs like Rudhrah Keshav have contributed their bit to the growth of India’s economy through their successful ventures and startups.

Exploring his acumen in the digital world, Rudhrah Keshav set up companies that would encash and build up on that.

Media Officers offers a unique and competitive edge to all facets of brand building. Their services include premium SEO packages, Android development, Facebook ads, Google ads, website development and Press Releases, all at a great and affordable price. His other venture Rudhrah Technovations, offers the power of connectivity in the globally connected internet world. Through the creation of effective websites, initiating android and IOS applications, formulating and employing PR and digital marketing strategies, Rudhrah Technovations enhances the global reach and visibility of companies, brands and individuals. Rudhrah Keshav has in this endeavour, created a distinct and successful full service digital marketing agency.

The launch of Raask social media short video app, has set Rudhrah Keshav on yet another growth path. Launched as an answer to Tik Tok the hugely popular Chinese social media app, that was banned recently by the Indian Government along with the 59 Chinese apps. The objective initially was to fill in the void created by Tik Tok, but very soon this vision transformed into huge entrepreneurial success. It became very popular in no time with a large volume of downloads.

Indian entrepreneurs are setting the stage for huge global success and Rudhrah Keshav too has registered his imprint of success!