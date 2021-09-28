Daryl Gonos Talks About The Future of Workforce Management for Contact Centers, in latest First Contact Podcast Episode

Scheduling and forecasting is great. But are you enabling and empowering your agents through workforce management?

Adherence is just a data point. It's really how you use it and how it is part of your culture. You have to understand that adeherence is the kind of metric that needs to be socialized .” — Daryl Gonos

CHEYENNE, WYOMING , USA, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NobelBiz is launching its 8th episode from Season 2 of the First Contact Podcast: Stories of the Call Center.Host Christian Montes welcomes Daryl Gonos (co-founder and CEO of Workforce Management Group) to dive deeper into workforce management for contact centers, with one of the pioneers of this type of enterprise solutions.In this 8th episode, we sit with Daryl Gonos, probably the best person to talk to when it comes to managing agents in this type of space.After starting out in consulting as the co-founder and CEO of Workforce Management Group, Daryl Gonos and his partners started CommunityWFM in 2005, a modern workforce management solution, specifically tailored to omni channel call centers, currently in use by some of the biggest names in the space.With this in mind, Christian and Daryl hit it off speaking about all the shifts in workforce mentalities that happened throughout his career, as well as what agents expect from their managers and senior staff today, moving beyond the pandemic.Join Daryl Gonos, together with host Christian Montes in a 50 minutes episode entitled “The Future of Workforce Management for Contact Centers: Daryl Gonos”, where you will learn about:- Why You Need to Try Mobile Apps in Your Contact Centers- What Is Agent Adherence & How to Improve It- Why Modern Agent Demands and Models Are Unique- What Is Intraday Management and How to Make the Most of It- Workforce Management Shifts During the Pandemic- ﻿Should Every Company Use Workforce Management?NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.

Enabling and empowering agents. This is what truly makes the difference in terms of workforce management.