Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography Market Size Worth $711.42 million by 2027: Stratistics MRC

Key players profiled in the Contrast-Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market include Allengers, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc, Planmed Oy, and Siemens Healthineers.”MARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Contrast-Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market is accounted for $275.31 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $711.42 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The rise in the prevalence of breast cancer and the implementation of breast cancer screening programs across the world are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, generating artifacts on the subtracted images is hampering the growth of the market. Based on the end-user, the hospital's segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the improved reimbursement policies for diagnostic imaging procedures and availability of well-equipped health care facilities in hospitals. The rising investment by public and private players in the health care sector is estimated to propel the hospital's segment of the global contrast-enhanced digital mammography market during the forecast period. Some of the key players profiled in the Contrast-Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market include Allengers, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc, Planmed Oy, and Siemens Healthineers.
Techniques Covered:
• 2D Images
• 3D Images
• Dual Energy CEDM
• Temporal Subtraction
Applications Covered:
• Diagnostics
• Screening
End Users Covered:
• Diagnostic Centers
• Hospitals
• Speciality Clinics
